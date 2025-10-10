Lakers Video: Behind The Scenes Of Natalia Bryant’s Creative Directorial Debut

The 2025-26 season is right around the corner and all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to compete for the organization’s 18th championship.

The Lakers are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch as Luka Doncic is set for a revenge tour after hearing all the criticism and doubt this past offseason. There’s also LeBron James who may or may not be playing in his final season in the league, though the King still looks like one of the best players in the NBA when healthy.

Not only do the Lakers have the stars and market to appeal to the masses, the organization also enjoys plenty of creative content. To promote the upcoming season, Natalia Bryant made her creative directorial debut with a video entitled ‘Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always.’

The video involved James, Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson, Shohei Ohtani and more L.A. stars and was met with rave reviews and positive engagement, Now, the team released a behind-the-scenes look of the project, via Lakers:

The video opens with the beginning of a couple of different shots with Bryant looking on behind the cameras. The video then transitions to video director Carlyle Garrick and Bryant explaining how things came together and what it was look to shoot the video.

Next, fans enjoy more behind the scenes looks at some of the portions of the video including fashion designer Jeff Hamilton and a fan with a Lakers logo tattoo. The most exciting portion of the video is arguably the Doncic appearance and fans are treated to him imitating Kobe Bryant’s fadeaway while throwing away trash. Doncic had a good relationship with Kobe and represents the future of the franchise, so it was great to see him make a cameo.

Another fun celebrity cameo was Brenda Song who is a die-hard Los Angeles sports fan, routinely showing up to games with her husband and fellow actor Macaulay Culkin. The video then transitions to a family in their living room rooting for the team, something Natalia wanted to highlight as part of the Lakers fan experience.

The end of the video features Johnson, who is seen holding the Larry O’Brien trophy, a nod to the past and present’s goal of winning championships.

ESPN projects Lakers to finish 2025-26 season with 46 wins

The Lakers have a top-heavy roster with a decent supporting cast, making them a threat in the playoffs. While they are expected to qualify for the postseason, ESPN projects L.A. to finish with 46 wins.

