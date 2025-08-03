Deandre Ayton Throwing Out First Pitch On Aug. 9 For Lakers Night At Dodgers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton will throw out the first pitch on Aug. 9 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays. That is part of Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium and other members of the purple and gold are also expected to be in attendance to say the famous “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball” phrase before the game.

Ayton recently joined L.A. after securing a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, allowing him to pick his new home. The former No. 1 overall pick is looking to rehab his value and it does not get better than playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the Lakers.

Given the excitement surrounding the Lakers and Dodgers, having a night to celebrate both historic franchises always makes for a good time. With the Dodgers coming off a World Series championship last year, the Lakers are looking to recapture that title feeling as well.

Before Lakers Night kicks off on Saturday, there will be a Kobe Bryant Bobblehead giveaway the day prior on Aug. 8. Obviously, that date is a nod to one of Bryant’s retired numbers and his bobblehead will certainly be a popular collectors item paying homage to the legend.

As far as Ayton goes, it remains to be seen if he has any sort of baseball background to throw out a quality first pitch. He is from the Caribbean where baseball is a big sport, although he of course grew up idolizing Mychal Thompson while playing basketball.

Regardless of where the pitch goes, this will be the first public appearance for Ayton as a member of the Lakers so hopefully he enjoys a nice night at the ballpark with his new teammates and fanbase.

Deandre Ayton reveals lessons learned so far in NBA career

Before signing with the Lakers, Deandre Ayton reputation had taken a bit of a hit since before drafted first overall.

Frankly, Ayton needs to bounce back with L.A. and rehab his value as a starting center. Now entering his third situation, the 27-year-old revealed lessons he has learned so far through his seven year career.

“True professionalism,” Ayton said. “I feel like I’ve just been absent for a little bit in this league. And hard work, I’ve just been trying to put in as much work as I possibly can. When I’m on the floor, I want to really just show the world and prove to everybody that I am a winner. Any position I’m in, I just want to really win and sacrifice the way I did coming into this league.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!