Lakers Video: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Critiques LeBron James’ Golf Swing

LeBron James was the talk of the early part of the offseason as there were murmurs he and the Los Angeles Lakers were heading for a divorce.

While the natural tension between James and the Lakers’ timelines was to be expected, it was still unsettling to feel like the superstar could demand a trade out. However, it seems those concerns were simply exaggerations as LeBron and his agent Rich Paul noted they never requested a trade and remained committed to competing in Los Angeles during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

James has been using the summer to get back into playing shape as he was recently seen working out on the court again following the knee injury he suffered in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is expected to be fully ready for training camp, a positive sign as Los Angeles will need him if they hope to keep pace in a stacked Western Conference field.

Aside from getting work done in the gym, James picked up a new hobby, golfing a lot this offseason. Golfing is a popular hobby for numerous NBA players and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum expressed some joy at seeing James on the green although did have some critique’s for his swing, via NBA:

“I’m happy my guy’s out there.” Jayson Tatum reacts to LeBron James picking up golf this summer 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/MB41rhpHtM — NBA (@NBA) July 29, 2025

In the video, Tatum laughs when watching James’ first swing on the green and says he’s just happy to see him playing golf and thinks it’s been a long time coming. Tatum goes on to say that everyone starts somewhere when it comes to picking up golf, subtly hinting that the King has a ways to go. The video ends with Tatum offering some advice to James, saying to loosen up more.

Knowing LeBron, he’ll eventually find a his groove on the golf course like he does on the basketball court. Golf is a great way to kill time in the offseason, but all eyes will be squarely back on James once training camp and preseason begin.

LeBron James’ meeting with Nikola Jokic’s agent was about Maverick Carter’s basketball league

Not only has LeBron James been spotted on the green, but he was also seen meeting with Nikola Jokic’s agent along with business partner Maverick Carter. While the immediate speculation concerned James potentially teaming up with Jokic on the Denver Nuggets, it was in fact about Carter’s proposed idea of a new global basketball league.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!