Lakers Video: Chris Paul Hints At Retirement Or Wanting To End Career In L.A.

Chris Paul concluded his 20th NBA season in 2024-25 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, serving as a mentor to Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle while still starting all 82 games and averaging 7.4 assists per game. Now, the 12-time All-Star faces an intriguing offseason decision, and one that might involve the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul is still a relatively effective player, but is obviously in the phase where any season could be his last. Retirement is certainly an option he could be weighing, but there could also be some interest around the league for a veteran point guard if he wants to play another season.

But it seems as though, regardless of retirement or not, Paul’s preference is to make a return to Los Angeles where his family has lived without him for the last six seasons. He spoke about this decision and the family factor with Pat McAfee on ESPN:

"I still love to play basketball and I'm in the gym every day.. My decision is about my family more than anything"@CP3 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/G9sEprpPH1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2025

Paul and the Lakers have been linked numerous times in the past, beyond the nixed blockbuster back during Kobe Bryant’s tenure. He also has a close personal friendship with LeBron James and Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Paul gifted a jersey to Redick’s sons after the Pacific Palisades fire this past season and also picked his brain about getting into coaching.

So if Paul wants to return to L.A. to finish out his career, a bench role on the Lakers makes some sense. They currently are not short on ball-handlers, but things can also changes with trades. If the Lakers were to deal away either Austin Reaves of Gabe Vincent this offseason, for example, then a role could open up for a backup point guard like Paul.

Lakers expected to be extremely aggressive this offseason

This will be a very important offseason for the Lakers as they look to build the ideal roster around Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office will be working all summer, using all potential options to improve this team and contend for the NBA Championship next season.

Whether it is through free agency, the NBA Draft or trades, the Lakers must identify and acquire the right pieces to take this team to the next level and ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the franchise will be very aggressive in doing so.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Marks said he expects the team to be extremely aggressive this offseason, using their expiring contracts to acquire a center and other depth pieces, while also eyeing an extension for Doncic.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!