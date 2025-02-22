Lakers Video: D’Angelo Russell Helps Anthony Davis Prank Jarred Vanderbilt

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis had gotten himself into some different ventures off the court. One of the more recent ones is a prank show that recently premiered on TBS known as ‘Foul Play’ in which Davis pranks athletes and celebrities sometimes with some help from friends.

That was the case in the debut episode that saw another former Laker, D’Angelo Russell, help Davis prank forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The episode was filmed prior to the start of the season with Vanderbilt believing he was to record some spots that would play on the jumbotron during Lakers games.

Davis and those involved in the show got some actual goats involved with Vanderbilt trying to talk about LeBron James and things took a turn with him briefly being led to believe he caused the death of one of the animals before Davis came out to reveal it was all a ruse:

It was a well done prank as Vanderbilt was clearly uncomfortable from the moment the animals got involved. The Lakers forward trying to keep his cool and stay professional as the goats climbed all over him was entertaining and Davis and Russell clearly got a kick out of it.

The frustration on the face of Vanderbilt continued to build as he was getting told that he possibly killed a goat, but no animals were actually harmed. The relief on the Lakers forward’s face when he saw Davis and Russell and realized it was all a joke was evident and it was great that they were all able to laugh about it in the end.

Even though Davis and Russell are no longer with the Lakers, this clip showed the closeness that was there on this roster at the start of the season.

Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt feels he’s getting closer to form with each game

This has been a trying season for Jarred Vanderbilt, who has only recently returned to the court after missing the beginning of the season due to offseason foot surgery. Vanderbilt has only played in a handful of games this year, but feels with each outing he is getting better to to returning to his prior form.

“I feel like each game I’ve been getting better. I know it’s a process, it’s gonna take a while. Shit, I missed a whole year of basketball. So just trying not to put too much pressure on myself and each game just trying to take it day by day and keep improving.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!