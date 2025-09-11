Lakers Video: Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

It seems as if everyone is willing to weigh in on the never-ending GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan. Pretty much everyone involved in the game of basketball be it players both former and current, coaches, media members and fans have given their opinion on who sits atop the all-time throne.

Many like to put others in the conversation as well such as Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson, but one thing that is for sure is that Jordan and James will always be part of the debate. And the latest to weigh in is Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Green has faced off with LeBron as much as anyone in history and on a live stream with popular social media influencer Kai Cenat, he chose the Lakers star as his GOAT over Jordan and explained why:

“MJ had [Scottie] Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Dellavedova… That guy stinks, no disrespect.” Draymond Green on why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan 👀 (via @KaiCenat/Twitch)

There is no denying that LeBron has certainly led some less than ideal teammates to the NBA Finals. Green mentioned Matthew Dellavedova and J.R. Smith, but there are also the likes of Timofey Mozgov, Norris Cole and Rodney Hood playing big minutes for James-led teams in the NBA Finals. Of course, the other side of that argument is that LeBron also teamed with current and future Hall of Famers such as Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic on the Lakers.

Green’s opinion is surely shaped by the fact that he faced LeBron in four consecutive NBA Finals and thus saw first hand what he had to do in order to carry those teams and win some games against a much more talented Warriors squad. Regardless, the GOAT debate between Jordan and James will continue to go on for a very long time.

Lakers’ LeBron James gives his definition of success

LeBron James has accomplished everything there is to do in his NBA career not to mention everything he has done off the court as well. By any measure he is an absolute success on every level, but as far as he’s concerned his success isn’t measured by anything he does.

