Lakers Video: Highlights From LeBron James, Kobe Bryant & Redeem Team’s Hall Of Fame Induction

The Basketball Hall of Fame inducted its 2025 class on Saturday evening and as is usually the case, the Los Angeles Lakers were well-represented.

Former Lakers Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony headlined the 2025 class, both getting in on the first ballot as they deserved. Additionally, the 2008 USA Olympic “Redeem Team” was recognized for what they accomplished.

The Redeem Team is arguably the greatest USA team put together, bringing home gold in the Beijing Olympics to restore greatness to USA after they earned bronze in 2004. That team included both Howard and Anthony, as well as other greats like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Jason Kidd.

Here are some of the highlights from the Redeem Team’s induction ceremony, which included some tributes to Bryant, who was the only member that was not in attendance after tragically passing away in 2020:

🗣️ "He was the missing link we needed in order to regain dominance with Team USA."@KingJames on the impact Kobe Bryant had on the gold-winning '08 USA Basketball Men's National Team. pic.twitter.com/9ZvO4F6cJk — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

Jason Kidd: "I might have been the captain, but I was more like the water boy, the towel boy…" LeBron James: "Stop it… he's the only one that's never lost a game in international play ever. EVER." This J-Kidd and LeBron moment 😅 pic.twitter.com/l3NGFASswz — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

Congrats to @Hoophall Class of 2025 inductee, the 2008 USA Basketball Men's National Team! pic.twitter.com/VKHvYToZXD — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

As James alluded to, Bryant was the missing link for that USA team that was necessary in order to bring them back to glory. Not only was Kobe their leader, but he was also the player everyone looked at to come through when things got tough, and that’s exactly what he did time and time again. He notably hit some big shots down the stretch in the gold medal game against former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and France.

For James, getting to put on an orange jacket while still being an active player is an extremely rare feet. But it’s just a testament to his greatness as the current Lakers star heads into his 23rd NBA season already with one Hall of Fame ceremony under his belt.

Dwight Howard believes Lakers championship was cherry on top

Dwight Howard has a Hall of Fame resume even without any championships, but he believes breaking through and winning one with the Lakers was the cherry on top of his career.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!