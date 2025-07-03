Lakers Video: JJ Redick Calls Deandre Ayton ‘Fantastic’ In 2022 Clip

Deandre Ayton is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract that — as things stand — will make him the starting center in 2025-26. As of July 3, he is the only big man in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation, meaning he will need to take on a relatively high workload next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Ayton has received some criticism at his past two destinations — the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers — for having a low motor and not being particularly motivated to improve or impact winning. In order for that not to be true in L.A., he is going to need to lean on the superstar talent around him and have some extra support from the coaching staff.

Luckily, a past clip shows that Redick might be a massive fan of what Ayton brings to the game. A 2022 segment on ESPN’s First Take shows Redick raving about what Ayton does on the offensive end:

JJ Redick – big Deandre Ayton guy – raved about the new Lakers center in 2022 on First Take "Ayton's fantastic…He is fantastic" pic.twitter.com/W9erHPT3D3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2025

At least three years ago, Redick was clearly a big fan of Ayton, mainly for the way he can punish mismatches and his efficiency in the pick-and-roll with Chris Paul. And while some of that could be contributed to Paul being one of the greatest floor generals in NBA history, Doncic and James may be even better.

And even if Redick has cooled on Ayton in the years since, he definitely would be able to maximize him knowing all the positives he can bring to the game. Redick can hopefully take what made Ayton successful in Phoenix and double down on it with LeBron, Luka and Austin Reaves initiating for him.

Deandre Ayton sends first message to Lakers fans

The Lakers finally found their starting center in Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick signed with L.A. on a two-year contract as a free agent after being bought out by the Trail Blazers. Ayton initially had one year and about $35 million remaining on the deal he signed with the Indiana Pacers — and matched by the Suns — four years ago.

Ayton’s time while on that four-year contract was best described as uneven. His tenure in Phoenix ran out when the franchise decided to trade him in what was effectively a cost-cutting move. And while he put up strong numbers in Portland, he was never able to impact winning.

But still, Ayton wanted to give a kind message to the Trail Blazers franchise and fanbase as a send-off after spending two seasons with the team. He did so via Instagram, ending it with a message to Lakers fans.

