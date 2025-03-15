Lakers Video: LeBron James Celebrates Son Bryce & Sierra Canyon Winning State Title

LeBron James is currently dealing with a groin injury and as a result, the Los Angeles Lakers star left the team’s road trip early to get home and get some treatment in hopes of returning as quickly as possible.

The Lakers finished up their road trip with a close loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night despite being in the second game of a back-to-back and missing six key rotation players. The Lakers got contributions from players who don’t usually get many opportunities, including James’ oldest son Bronny who had five points in 15 minutes.

Even though LeBron wasn’t playing, he got a chance to watch his son up close. That son wasn’t Bronny though, rather his youngest Bryce, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon.

LeBron made the trip up to Sacramento on Friday night to watch Sierra Canyon against Stockton Lincoln in the state Division I championship game at Golden 1 Center. With LeBron in attendance, there was one of the largest crowds at the state final in years at 8,396 people.

They got to watch Bryce and Sierra Canyon pull through with a 58-53 victory, and afterwards LeBron celebrated the accomplishment with his son and his teammates:

LeBron celebrates with Bryce James after Bryce won a California state title ❤️ (via mm.motions2/IG) pic.twitter.com/fUvjKa74GL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2025

Bryce James embraces Mom & Dad. pic.twitter.com/Il5YrvmOZh — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 15, 2025

LeBron is loving it after an And 1 bucket to put Sierra Canyon up 5 with 17 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/0fQUo50Ypf — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) March 15, 2025

LeBron James is at Golden 1 Center tonight to watch his son, Bryce, in tonight’s CIF state basketball championship between Lincoln (Stockton) and Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/0BVFDrdE1V — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 15, 2025

The King arrives. Crowd goes crazy. LeBron James in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/0xHODwZimf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 15, 2025

Bryce only had three points in the win, but he is headed to Arizona next season after recently committing to the Wildcats. Who knows, maybe LeBron will get the chance to play with Bryce in the NBA as well if he makes it at least two more seasons after this one.

LeBron James considered day-to-day moving forward

Even though he sat out against the Nuggets, it appears LeBron James is close to returning to the Lakers lineup as JJ Redick recently said he considers him to be day-to-day.

Judging by the way LeBron was celebrating Bryce’s big win, it doesn’t look like his groin injury is bothering him too much.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!