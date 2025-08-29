Lakers Video: LeBron James Gives NFL & Super Bowl Predictions

Although fans will have to wait a couple of more months to see Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James take the floor for Year 23, they will soon get to enjoy NFL football as the 2025 season is set to kick off next week.

Every year, the NFL generates massive amounts of interest and things are no different in 2025 as fans are eagerly waiting for the regular season to start. James is surely among those who are excited for football being back as he’s an avid fan that regularly roots for the Cleveland Browns.

It’s been well-documented that James could have likely turned pro if he decided to pursue football more seriously in high school, but he chose basketball and that wound up being a wise decision. However, he did seriously considering trying out for the NFL during the 2011 lockout.

Ahead of the 2025 season, James offered his NFL and Super Bowl LX predictions, as is tradition for the Lakers star, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

.@KingJames is predicting Eagles-Chiefs Part III for Super Bowl LX 👀 pic.twitter.com/Cisazgt0Ka — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 28, 2025

James predicted the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, although he was not willing to give a winner. This would be a rematch of Super LIX when the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 in a dominant performance on both sides of the field. Philadelphia’s loaded defensive line proved to be too much for Kansas City’s underwhelming offensive line, forcing Patrick Mahomes to play catch up from nearly the jump.

As of now, the Eagles are the favorites to represent the NFC again as they have the most talented and deepest roster in the league while the Chiefs should be considered a top-tier contender in the AFC. Their path back to the Super Bowl is murkier, though, as the rest of their conference has gotten better and will be looking to dethrone them.

James’ prediction seems like the safe one at this juncture of the offseason, but he could end up being right assuming both teams stay healthy.

It’s also notable that LeBron picked his Browns as a sleeper team this season. They have a talented roster but a lot of questions at the quarterback position, including rookie Shedeur Sanders who James has been supporting.

