Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Featured In NBA On Prime Commercial

The NBA is making a major change for the 2025-26 season regarding its broadcast partners. TNT is no longer the host of professional basketball, as NBC has taken over alongside ESPN as the leaders in NBA coverage. In addition, Luka Doncic’s first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers will be covered by Amazon Prime.

The Lakers have seven games on Prime in 2025-26, making them one of the prominent teams featured in their coverage. It stands to reason, as Doncic and LeBron James are one of the league’s most marketable duos in recent history, and the Lakers figure to at the very least be a true playoff team in the crowded Western Conference.

That’s why Doncic was chosen as one of three NBA players — two current and one former — to be featured in the most recent NBA on Prime commercial:

Special delivery! Prime is bringing you the NBA. Coming October 24th 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y0ebIPcHOT — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) September 12, 2025

The promotional ad features Doncic and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell being delivered via Prime boxes to a fan’s house, with one of the delivery people being retired All-Star Blake Griffin. It’s a fun commercial that explains Prime’s addition of NBA coverage, complementing their Thursday Night Football coverage.

And if the first few months of Luka’s Lakers tenure are any indication, seeing him in commercials galore over his time in L.A. won’t be surprising. He has already become the face of several brands and has conducted major promotions and tours since joining the Lakers.

But starting Oct. 24, Doncic’s face on Prime won’t be through a commercial, but rather on the court, trying to lead the Lakers to the postseason.

Luka Doncic buys Maria Sharapova’s home in Manhattan Beach

Although Luka Doncic and Slovenia were eliminated in the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2025, the Lakers star is feeling proud of how he and his teammates played.

Doncic led an undermanned Slovenian team to a victory over a favored Italian squad before pushing the EuroBasket favorites, Germany, into a competitive matchup. Although Doncic came up short, his play should give the Lakers plenty of optimism that he’s set to have a career year during the 2025-26 season.

Doncic will be counted on to lead the purple and gold for the foreseeable future after inking a three-year extension, though the team has an outside shot of winning a title this upcoming season. He has expressed his commitment to the franchise and sounds ready to make another championship run.

The Lakers star finally has time to settle into his new home, and he made a significant personal move by buying a house in Manhattan Beach that tennis star Maria Sharapova previously owned.

