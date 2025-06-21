Lakers Video: Metta World Appreciates Praise From LeBron James

On the latest episode of “Mind the Game” with Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said the toughest defender he’s faced in his career with Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest. It’s not surprising, as World Peace was one of the best defensive players in the game during the late 2000s and was a major reason for L.A.’s 2010 NBA championship.

He would have been a perfect defender for the modern NBA as well. Elite lateral quickness, long arms, switchability and a willingness to do the dirty work. So for him to get that respect from James, who has faced hundreds of defenders over the course of 22 years, truly stands out as massive praise.

World Peace responded to what James had to say, thanking him for his kind words, explaining how he was able to have success as a player on the defensive end and facing a young LeBron for the first time, via the “Mind the Game” podcast:

Hear straight from @MettaWorld37 what it was like to guard young @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/TWPq8KHRe3 — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) June 20, 2025

While thanking LeBron for calling him the toughest defender he’s faced, World Peace was still able to admit that the current Lakers star made his life difficult as a defender while saying he was trying his hardest and simply lost the battle. Former players are not quick to admit that a younger player got the best of them, but World Peace has no issue with that here.

It shows the mutual respect that the two players have for one another in their decade-plus sharing the league together. And it serves as a reminder as to just how great World Peace was in his prime.

Stephen A. Smith admits he and LeBron James don’t like each other

One of the most shocking and unexpected moments of this season came when LeBron confronted ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith at Crypto.com Arena during a game versus the New York Knicks. James took offense with things Smith said on-air about his son Bronny, leading to the viral confrontation.

The two went back-and-forth for a bit in interviews and on social media, though things have since calmed down. Smith was recently asked about it and said that the main issue is that he and LeBron simply don’t like each other.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!