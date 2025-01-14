Lakers Video: Michael Cooper’s No. 21 Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The Los Angeles Lakers are a franchise that has a high standard when it comes to retiring jerseys in that they only hang those who are inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. That was finally the case for franchise legend Michael Cooper, one of the best perimeter defenders of all-time, as he was part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

The class was headlined by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups and also included another Lakers legend in Jerry West, who became the first person to be inducted as both a player and contributor. With Cooper finally being given the honor of making the Hall of Fame, the Lakers would then announce the date his jersey would go into the rafters.

That night has finally come with the Lakers honoring Cooper during halftime of their Monday night game against the San Antonio Spurs, unveiling his jersey alongside the rest of franchise legends:

It is a more than deserving honor for Cooper, who was a critical part of the ‘Showtime’ era Lakers, winning five NBA Championships alongside Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Cooper averaged just 8.9 points in his 12-year NBA career, which was spent entirely with the Lakers, but he was an absolutely elite defender who always drew the task of defending the opposition’s best player such as Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.

Cooper was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1987 while being named to the All-Defensive First Team five times and the All-Defensive Second Team three times. His role in the success of one of the greatest dynasties in basketball history can not be understated.

This ceremony also made an important night even more special as this game was the first back for the Lakers after having the last two postponed due to the tragic wildfires throughout Southern California. For the Lakers and Cooper, this is a night that will forever be remembered.

Lakers hosting donation drive to support wildfire relief efforts

The Lakers announced they will host a donation drive at their upcoming games at Crypto.com Arena starting Monday, Jan. 13, to support the Los Angeles community and relief efforts for the Southern California wildfires.

This will take place on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday against the Miami Heat and Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Collection bins will be located outside Crypto.com Arena at the Figueroa, Kobe Bryant and Star Plaza entrances. The collections will start when doors open 1.5 hours before tipoff until halftime of each matchup.

Fans are encouraged to bring new, in-the-package, items to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s relief efforts. Additionally, the Lakers UCLA Health Training Center, located at 2275 E Mariposa Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245, will serve as a drive-thru donation center Tuesday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT each day.

