Lakers Video: Rich Paul Responds To David Falk’s Comments On Michael Jordan-LeBron James Debate

The GOAT debate between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one that seems as if it will go on for a very long time with basically anyone who has been involved in the game of basketball weighing in. Even the agents of the two all-time legends, David Falk for Jordan and Rich Paul for James, are giving their opinions on things.

Paul has spoken plenty of times on the subject, especially as LeBron’s career came at a time with a massively bigger media presence and the 24-hour news cycle, not to mention social media. While he is regularly doing interviews, Falk isn’t seen nearly as much in the public eye, but the agent recently made some comments regarding James that turned some heads.

In an interview with Rob Schafer of the Sports Business Journal, Falk claimed that if Jordan had navigated his career in the same way LeBron did, he would have won far more NBA Championships:

“I really like LeBron,” he said. “But I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships.”

The championship argument is one that Jordan supporters go with when claiming his superiority over James. But Falk is also giving credence to the idea that LeBron basically acts as the general manager of any team he is on and yet still hasn’t seen the overall success that Jordan has.

Paul pushed back on this idea in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. Paul took issue with the “cherry-picked” term that Falk used in talking about LeBron while also noting that there have been many moves in his Lakers tenure that James had no say in:

Michael Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, weighed in on the #NBA GOAT debate today and @RichPaul4 offered some pointed pushback on the take: pic.twitter.com/ELA0RyAG7d — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 22, 2025

The James-Jordan debate is a never-ending one, especially for as long as LeBron continues to play the game at a high level and add to his unbelievable number of accolades. It has gotten to the point that even those closest to them are trading comments in the media, but no matter what is said those who believe in Jordan continue to do so and the same goes for those on LeBron’s side.

LeBron James suffered a knee injury in the Lakers’ final playoff game and it wasn’t a minor one as he revealed that it almost definitely would’ve kept him out for the remainder of the Lakers’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves had it been extended.

Now a couple of weeks later, LeBron gave an update on his recovery, saying that it is getting much better while adding that it has been very difficult for him to not be as active as he would like as he recovers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!