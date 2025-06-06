Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal & Inside The NBA Cast Bid Farewell To TNT

Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley have become staples for NBA entertainment and analysis as members of Inside the NBA.

Inside the NBA on TNT has given basketball fans plenty of discussions, laughs and memories over the decades but the 2024-25 season marked the final year the network would carry the show. Following discussions with other broadcast partners, Inside the NBA will move to ESPN and ABC next season, though will keep O’Neal, Johnson, Smith and Barkley together.

With TNT no longer being a broadcast partner, national NBA games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, back on NBC and new to Amazon Prime Video moving forward. It’s a bittersweet moment for the network and Inside the NBA as they’ve become nearly synonymous with primetime basketball.

On the final episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, the crew gave a heartfelt farewell to the network, via NBA on TNT:

"One time for the No. 1 show ever on TV" ☝️ pic.twitter.com/wVT5Jp1bg3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2025

“If you’re with people that long, they are your family… It’s been an honor, and I’m grateful and thankful” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WdihbgoO7L — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2025

"Thanks for watching us. It's been the NBA on TNT." pic.twitter.com/6OulhnyL49 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2025

After our final show on TNT, the Inside the NBA crew is officially Gone Fishin' 🥹🎣 pic.twitter.com/JTq9KGLWhV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2025

Inside the NBA's final moments on the TNT set 👏 pic.twitter.com/axeYcVVznT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2025

It was emotional to hear the cast talk about their experiences and time on the show and what it meant to them over the years, so basketball fans are fortunate that they’ll be sticking around for next season and beyond. O’Neal previously gave an impassioned speech about Inside the NBA leaving TNT, but rallied the troops when he said that the show goes on.

The change in networks shouldn’t alter the show format too much, so it’ll be fun to see how the crew adapts to their new settings. Their run on TNT was historic and should be celebrated for how much it pushed the game of basketball forward.

