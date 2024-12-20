Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: First Of Two Straight Road Games Against Division Rival

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers took the court, they put forth an excellent defensive performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they look to keep that going against another dynamic point guard in De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

JJ Redick inserted Max Christie into the starting lineup against Memphis and he was key in limiting Ja Morant. The task doesn’t get any easier against Fox, who has long been someone the Lakers have struggled to contain. It takes an entire team effort to keep Fox in check, but this is why Christie is starting and his primary task will be to make life difficult on the point guard. If he can do that, anything else he gives the Lakers is a bonus.

Of course all eyes will be on the big man matchup between Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis. Davis quieted a lot of doubters with a dominant performance in the first meeting between these teams with 31 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks, but Sabonis had a 29-point triple-double as well. Davis has returned to his early-season form as of late and a meeting with Sabonis is sure to motivate him to continue that level of play.

With LeBron James and Austin Reaves both back and healthy, the Lakers have their two best playmakers on the court, making life easier for the rest of the team. Getting something from their bench should also be key. Whether it is D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht or Cam Reddish, the Lakers can’t get a dud from their reserves against this offensive powerhouse that is the Kings.

Sacramento has one of the best offenses in the league, ranking sixth in offensive efficiency and fifth in turnover percentage, so the Lakers have to work hard on defense if they plan on creating some easy buckets in transition off Kings turnovers.

Between Fox, Sabonis, Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan, the Kings have a number of players who can go off for huge nights. But on the other side of that, the Kings are just an average defensive team and the Lakers should have their chances to get buckets as long as they remain locked in and execute the game plan Redick puts out for them.

The Lakers have constantly stressed defense as being key for them going forward and this Kings team presents a big-time test to see if they can hold up on that end and pick up a second straight impressive win.

This is the first of two straight games between the division rivals as they will square off again in the same building on Saturday afternoon. It will be interesting to see how both teams adjust for that matchup depending on what happens in the first game.

Los Angeles Lakers (14-12) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-14)

7:00 p.m. PT, Thursday, December 19, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Christian Koloko

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox

SG: Malik Monk

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Keegan Murray

C: Domantas Sabonis

Key Reserves: Keon Ellis, Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles

