Lakers Vs. Suns Preview: LeBron James & Kevin Durant Square Off For First Time Since 2018 In L.A.’s Home Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to forget about Opening Night and pick up their first win of the season in their home opener at Crypto.com Arena. Standing in their way is another potential championship contender in the Phoenix Suns, who look to be short-handed for this contest.

Bradley Beal, who also missed the Suns’ season-opener, is once again out for Phoenix with a back injury, and the team is also without superstar Devin Booker, who is dealing with left foot soreness. But the Lakers still can’t afford to take things easy as the Suns still have one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history in Kevin Durant, so LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to be on their A-game.

Even though James and Durant shared the court in a preseason games a few weeks ago, this marks the first time they are doing so in a game that counts since Christmas 2018.

Regardless though, all eyes should be on Davis, who started strong in Denver but was then held scoreless in the second half and has taken a ton of criticism. The Lakers need the Davis who showed up in the preseason, dominant on both ends of the court. Dealing with Nikola Jokic is always a tough assignment, but that isn’t a factor in this contest so Davis needs to be the best player on the floor.

That is especially important as Darvin Ham continues to try and limit the minutes of James. He played in just 29 minutes Opening Night, but the Lakers were a minus-17 with him off the court. It is imperative that the Lakers stay afloat with LeBron on the bench and that starts with Davis.

The play of Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell should also go a long way towards that as well. The pair shot a combined 8-of-23 and while they both found other ways to contribute, the starting backcourt has to be better offensively for the Lakers to be successful.

One definite bright spot was Taurean Prince, who was outstanding in his Lakers debut with 18 points while knocking down four 3-pointers. But the Lakers need more from their other role players, especially off the bench. Christian Wood and Cam Reddish were solid, but Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent were extremely disappointing. The depth of this team is its strength and that needs to hold true moving forward.

Obviously the focus for the Lakers defensively will be on limiting Durant, who didn’t have his best showing in the Suns’ Opening Night victory. Prince will likely get the primary minutes, but it will take a team effort to keep him in check. And as Ham and LeBron noted after the first game, transition defense and defensive rebounding are imperative for the Lakers.

They must also be careful to not let the Suns shooters get hot. The team has often been killed by the ‘other guys’ in prior seasons and players like Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe and Grayson Allen are all capable of getting hot.

The Lakers are the deeper, more talented team with the Suns down two of their All-Stars. As long as Davis and LeBron set the tone and they get some strong performances from a couple role players, the Lakers should be able to pick up their first win of the year.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0)

7:00 p.m. PT, October 26, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Eric Gordon

SG: Grayson Allen

SF: Josh Okogie

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Key Reserves: Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks, Jordan Goodwin, Nasir Little

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!