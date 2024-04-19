Los Angeles Lakers Likely to Pursue Donovan Mitchell During Off Season

As the NBA off-season approaches, speculation swirls around potential blockbuster trades, and the Los Angeles Lakers, known for their star-chasing tendencies, are at the center of these discussions. The focus? Donovan Mitchell, the dynamic All-Star guard currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Trae Young, the sharpshooter from the Atlanta Hawks. Both players represent potential game-changers for a franchise like the Lakers; both were likely trade deadline targets for a team eager to reclaim their spot at the pinnacle of the NBA’s success.

Donovan Mitchell’s Situation

No one knows whether Donovan Mitchell will ink a contract extension with the Cavaliers. However, there is undeniable interest from teams ready to offer substantial assets for his talents. According to Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the scenario where Mitchell stays or goes could hinge on the Cavaliers’ playoff performance, particularly a potential second-round matchup against a powerhouse like Boston.

Such a playoff exit could push the Cavaliers to reconsider their roster construction and Mitchell’s place. Getting past Boston and to the Eastern Conference Finals might change things dramatically; however, according to the latest basketball betting odds, that seems highly unlikely.

Mitchell remains non-committal, focusing publicly on the immediate challenges rather than his contractual future. With a player option for the 2025-26 season worth $37 million, he holds considerable leverage. Should he decline this option, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, putting pressure on the Cavaliers to secure his future or risk losing him without compensation.

The Lakers’ Position

Under Rob Pelinka’s guidance, the Lakers have consistently positioned themselves as hunters for the big names in the league. With only limited draft assets currently available for trade, the real opportunity for the Lakers will come with the arrival of the NBA draft, when they will have three future first-round picks at their disposal. These assets could form the cornerstone of a trade package to acquire a player of Mitchell’s caliber.

The possibility of trading for Mitchell aligns with the Lakers’ historical approach of adding star power to push them into championship contention. Mitchell, known for his scoring prowess and ability to take over games, would be an ideal fit in a team looking to maximize the latter years of LeBron James’ storied career.

Trae Young as an Alternative

Should Mitchell’s pursuit falter, Trae Young presents an intriguing alternative. The young guard has already established himself as one of the league’s premier shooters and playmakers. However, despite another potentially disappointing season, the Atlanta Hawks’ reluctance to trade Young poses a significant hurdle. The Lakers must present an exceptionally compelling offer to persuade Atlanta to part ways with their franchise cornerstone.

Challenges and Considerations

The Lakers must navigate several challenges in pursuing either Mitchell or Young. First, they must manage their cap space and align incoming salaries to adhere to the NBA’s stringent trade rules. Furthermore, any trade would need mutual benefits, offering the Cavaliers or Hawks enough incentive to consider parting with their stars.

Moreover, the Lakers’ decision-making will be influenced by their evaluation of their current roster and aspirations for the upcoming seasons, whether they see Mitchell or Young not just as additions but as transformative pieces who can lead the franchise to another championship.

As the off-season unfolds, the Lakers’ front office will explore all avenues to bolster their lineup. The potential acquisition of a player like Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young would signal a clear intent to compete at the highest level. However, the complex interplay of player desires, team needs, and the strategic use of trade assets will dictate the feasibility of such blockbuster moves. The Lakers are poised at a pivotal juncture, and their actions in the coming months could define the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.