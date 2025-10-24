Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Not On Lakers’ Injury Report Vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic are both not on it despite getting banged up in the season opener.

LeBron James (right sciatica), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) and Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) continue to be ruled out due to their injuries. James, in particular, isn’t expected to make his season debut until the middle of November.

Doncic hurt his groin and Reaves hurt his ankle in the Lakers’ season opening loss to the Golden State Warriors. Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed caution with Reaves after Thursday’s practice, although with him not being listed on the injury report that is obviously a good sign.

“Luka was a full participant. Austin was a modified participant. He kind of tweaked his ankle,” Redick said after practice on Thursday. “Yesterday was no live so he was able to do everything. Today, he did everything but live. It’s not really like a thing where I can say he’s gonna be out a couple games or he’s gonna play tomorrow. It literally will be how he feels tomorrow. I know Austin, I’m gonna expect him to play.”

As Redick alluded to, Reaves doesn’t like to miss games and will surely do whatever he can to be on the court against Minnesota. He played 36 minutes in the Lakers’ season opener and finished with 26 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals on 9-of-16 shooting and 1-of-5 from deep.

With James already out of the lineup, the Lakers can’t really afford to be without Reaves and/or Doncic. They scored or assisted on 97 of the team’s 109 points against the Warriors. Others will need to step up regardless, but the Lakers’ backcourt not being on the injury report for the big matchup with Minnesota is good to see.

JJ Redick credits LeBron James for speaking up in Lakers film session

There were a number of issues that the Lakers have to correct after their season opener and they addressed them in a film session. Head coach JJ Redick credited LeBron James for his involvement despite currently being out with an injury.

“Well I told them him asking questions, him giving his input, us having a back-and-forth is so healthy,” Redick said of James. “I would like to have dialogue and back-and-forth and questions every single time we do film and teach. You got a question, speak up. If you want to make a point, speak up. It was good.”

