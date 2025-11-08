Lakers News

Luka Doncic Believes Rui Hachimura Is Having Underrated Season For Lakers

Matthew Valento
3 Min Read
Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Rui Hachimura #28 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers high five during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

An unsung hero for the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season has been Rui Hachimura, who has been a steady source of offense while holding his own defensively.

To Hachimura’s credit, his shot attempts have fluctuated depending on who is in the lineup. If Luka Doncic and/or Austin Reaves are on the floor, they are taking a majority of the team’s shots.

But the starting forward stays shot-ready as a 3-point shooter and he is shooting an impressive 47.2% from distance on four attempts per game. After the team’s most recent win to improve to 7-2 on the season, Doncic showed love to Hachimura for his play so far.

“He told me I didn’t pass him the ball today. So, I got to do that more, I see,” Doncic joked. “No, jokes aside, I think he’s been amazing. Just staying ready in the moment. And he’s a great guy, too. That kind of people you want to have on your team. The start he’s having, it’s very underrated and we need him to keep going.”

In Wednesday’s win against the San Antonio Spurs, three players had more shot attempts than the former Gonzaga Bulldog. So Hachimura was not a focal point of the Lakers’ offense, but he made a crucial 3-pointer late to pull L.A. to within two points in the fourth quarter.

That’s in addition to making two clutch free throws and even guarding Victor Wembanyama in crunch time. Being in the final year of his contract, if Hachimura can sustain double-figure scoring, along with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown, it will be hard to replace his production.

Obviously, he has flaws defensively and rebounding, but Hachimura’s offensive production continues to improve every year. Role players are vital for championship teams and frankly, Hachimura is making himself a key piece of this team’s future if he can keep this up.

JJ Redick believes Rui Hachimura made ‘two biggest plays’ against Spurs

The beginning of this season has not gone to plan for the Lakers with several key players missing time due to injuries. But despite all of that, the Lakers have found a couple of different ways to win.

Against the Spurs, L.A.’s four-game winning streak was genuinely at stake, but an impressive two-way performance in the fourth quarter pushed it to five straight. From head coach JJ Redick’s perspective, Rui Hachimura made the two biggest plays against San Antonio and he also credited the forward for his play this season.

ByMatthew Valento
