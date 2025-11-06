Luka Doncic Enjoying Playing With Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an incredible and surprising start to the 2025-26 season. They are 7-2 and have won five consecutive games, something that’s already impressive when looking at the quality of teams they’ve played. But it’s even more astounding when accounting for LeBron James missing all nine games, Luka Doncic missing four and Austin Reaves missing two.

Doncic has been stellar in his five games played so far this year, averaging a ridiculous 40.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He looks like the perennial MVP candidate that the Lakers knew they were getting when they traded for him from the Dallas Mavericks last season.

The Lakers superstar spoke about how he’s been playing so far this season and how the team continues to prevail despite being shorthanded.

“Honestly the feeling is that I’m enjoying it very much playing with these guys,” Doncic said. “Like you said, you know AR [Austin Reaves] can play, we’re still missing Bron [LeBron James]. This team has big potential. Everybody steps on the court and gives maximum effort, so it’s very enjoyable to play.”

There is certainly a different vibe around the Lakers than there has been in years past. Of course, acquiring a 26-year-old superstar just entering his prime is going to hit a massive reset button on a franchise, but it’s great to see how quickly that shift has happened.

And when the Lakers do return to full strength with James, Reaves and Doncic, it’s possible things only get better from there. And with Luka still having three full seasons — at least — under contract in L.A., things are definitely looking up for the purple and gold.

The Lakers announced that LeBron has progressed to contact basketball activity and will be re-evaluated by team physicians in approximately 1-2 weeks.

The Lakers have been rolling to start the 2025-26 season, and the team has the potential to be even better once James makes his way back to the floor.

James has been out since the start of the season due to sciatica, but the word is that he is scheduled to return at some point in mid-November. With the Lakers managing to thrive without James, the team has no reason to rush him back until he’s 100 percent healthy.

James’ rehab has reportedly been going well and the next step in his process is to participate in live 5-on-5 action.

