Marcus Smart Plans To Play In Preseason Despite ‘Roller Coaster’ Lakers Training Camp With Achilles Injury & Illness

The Los Angeles Lakers are eager to see what Marcus Smart can do on the floor this upcoming season.

The Lakers needed more defensive talent on the roster, so signing Smart in free agency was a no-brainer. While Smart said he was feeling healthy this offseason, he has been limited in training camp due to an Achilles injury and most recently illness.

Smart admitted it’s been a challenge, but is still enjoying his experience in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a roller coaster. It definitely has,” he admitted after practice on Thursday. “But it’s part of the game. The staff is doing a great job of controlling what we can control with the tendinopathy, making sure we’re doing all the things to load it, to get it back used to the things that we’re doing and increasing intensity. The stomach stuff happens, sickness happens, especially when you’ve got a 1-year-old. So I’ve just been dealing with a lot but overall, it’s been a great experience and it’s only gonna continue to be great.”

The Lakers haven’t confirmed anything, but Smart revealed that the plan is for him to play in preseason at some point.

“We’re taking it day by day,” he said. “But today was a good day to be out there, full practice with no issues and no restraints. But we’re definitely gonna take it day by day. Achilles is nothing to play with, as we’ve seen in this league. So we just want to be precautionary with it and take as much caution as we can. But I plan to play during preseason, just don’t know when.”

The Lakers take the court next on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors, and it sounds like Smart suiting up is not out of the question depending on how he feels the next couple of days.

Aside from the physical obstacles, Smart also discussed how difficult it’s been from a mental perspective trying to get back on the floor.

“Just making sure that you’re not putting yourself at extra risk,” Smart said. “With these type of things, you tend to feel better than you are sometimes and with our counterparts and colleagues, seeing the things that they’ve gone through, you just want to make sure it doesn’t happen to you. So mentally, it’s been a roller coaster as well. But I have a great support case around me to keep my head straight and keep me optimistic. And with the work I’m doing to strengthen the tendon and maintain it, it keeps me optimistic as well.”

Fortunately, head coach JJ Redick said Smart looked awesome in his return to practice so hopefully he’ll turn a corner soon.

Marcus Smart doesn’t care if he starts or comes off the bench

What makes Marcus Smart so valuable on a team like the Lakers is that he’s willing to do whatever is best for the team. For example, Smart emphasized he doesn’t care if he starts or comes off the bench this season.

