Markieff Morris Enjoyed Second Stint With Lakers But Unsure Of What’s Next

When reflecting the craziness of this season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Luka Doncic trade immediately comes to mind witg Markieff Morris being another piece of that deal.

Notably, Morris signed with L.A. in 2020 as a buyout player and became a key piece to them winning a championship. Fast forward to now, he is not a player he once was but was a valuable voice in the locker room.

The 35-year-old is nearing the end of his career and he is unsure about what lies next for him after the team’s season came to an unexpected early end.

“I’m not sure,” Morris said at his exit interview. “Go home and be with my family right now… I won’t [be playing] too much longer, regardless of how it goes.”

Should the veteran forward decide to continue his NBA journey, it is worth noting that he is a free agent. But, to return where he won a championship for a second stint is an experience that Morris will never forget.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “It’s always great putting on the purple and gold. Obviously the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I enjoyed the three months here. Just think that we all had bigger aspirations, so this is a tough time after losing. But great season, we had a great regular season. We just came up short.”

As general manager Rob Pelinka looks forward to constructing a roster that better suits Doncic, there needs to be an emphasis on locker room veterans. Morris has formed strong relationships with Doncic and LeBron James and could definitely bring some leadership to the team, although they have much bigger priorities when filling out the roster.

It will be interesting to see if to appease Doncic, who is extension-eligible on Aug. 2, the Lakers look to keep Morris around for another season.

Nonetheless, building a championship contender is priority No. 1 and Rob Pelinka needs to focus on bringing in fresh talent, particularly in the frontcourt.

Markieff Morris believes Bronny James has bright future

A lot has changed since Markieff Morris departed from L.A. in 2020, as he returned to a team that had Bronny James on the roster. Being a player with a close relationship with LeBron James, Morris believes Bronny has a bright future with the Lakers.

“He’s a hard worker,” Morris said of Bronny. “We play stay-ready a lot and he shows that he’s working on his game. He’s getting better day by day. Proud of him just to go out there and make a name for himself. I think he’s a great player and he’s got a great future.”

