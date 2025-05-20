Mavericks’ Naji Marshall Was ‘Hurt’ After Luka Doncic Trade To Lakers

The Luka Doncic trade will go down as one of the most stunning and dramatic turn of events in NBA history considering the circumstances.

Doncic had shown no signs of wanting to leave the Dallas Mavericks, but Nico Harrison decided it was a good idea to ship out the superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

He was heartbroken over the trade to the Lakers, but Doncic has embraced his new home an is widely expected to sign an extension with Los Angeles.

The Mavericks players were clearly also were torn up over the trade. For example, in an appearance on The Young Man and The Three, Naji Marshall admitted seeing his former teammate and leader go hurt him:

“I mean I understood business is business as far as NBA, but I was hurt man. Luka’s my dawg for real. And I love AD, that’s my guy right there, like he’s been great with us. He welcomed us with open arms, we welcomed him with open arms. That’s my guy. But as far as just personally like I was just hurt to lose Luka, man. I mean, it was a great time spent with him the short time we did and I mean I was just hurt to see him go.”

Marshall also recalled what it was like to see Doncic back in Dallas for the first time:

“I couldn’t believe it. But I just knew he was going to go crazy like that though. Like first game home, Luka wanted to be in Dallas, he probably never thought he was gonna leave. I don’t know what he was thinking, but man, that was crazy. To see him cry before the game, I don’t know what he was feeling, but I could imagine what that moment felt like for him.”

Lastly, Marshall described the Slovenian star’s personality and how he has always been a positive force:

“Luka is just the chillest guy ever, bro. You just feel like his best friend from day 1. He’s just a great dude. Never mad, just always happy. And just a Hall of Fame flamethrower when it comes to basketball.”

Marshall’s sentiments indicate Doncic was well-liked amongst his teammates, making the deal look even poorer in hindsight.

Jason Kidd still hasn’t spoken to Luka Doncic since trade

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had a good working relationship with Luka Doncic, but admitted he hasn’t spoken to him since the trade.

