Max Christie Thanks Lakers After Trade To Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers were involved in one of the biggest trades in NBA history over the weekend, swapping Anthony Davis for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Doncic and Davis were obviously the headlining acquisitions on both sides, but L.A. also said goodbye to the blossoming Max Christie.

Christie was in his third year with the Lakers, but it was his first year as a regular part of the rotation, and he was undoubtedly making the most of it. He was in the starting lineup for the Lakers and in his final game with the team, he had 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting and was a plus-21 in a big win over the New York Knicks.

He is going to be a major piece for the Mavericks, and has all the potential in the world to turn into an elite role player in the NBA. Christie said his goodbye to the Lakers organization and fans on Instagram before turning his attention to the future with Dallas:

At 19, to be drafted and to be able to play for a franchise as prestigious as the Los Angeles Lakers is something I’ll always cherish. These last two and a half years have been filled with joy, growth, and memories I will never take for granted. Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and the Laker fans for your support of me. Proud to have earned the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level for such a storied organization. As for my new path going forward, I’m extremely excited to begin a new chapter and embrace my new opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks. Blessed to be part of another great organization with great fans, players, and staff who have such high goals and expectations for the franchise. Can’t wait to get started.

Lakers fans will certainly always root for Christie’s future success. He was a fan favorite over the course of his three seasons in L.A. and was someone fans always felt would be impactful if given the opportunity to do so. He proved it in a small sample size this season, and will continue to do so in Dallas.

Now, as Christie turns his attention to the Mavericks, the Lakers turn their’s to Luka.

Rob Pelinka thanks Max Christie

In the press release announcing the Luke Doncic deal, Rob Pelinka spoke about Max Christie and what he meant to the franchise.

“We are proud of Max Christie’s development as a Laker, as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!