Mychal Thompson Jokes About Mavericks Trading Cooper Flagg To Lakers In Future

The Dallas Mavericks had just a 1.8% chance of landing the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but they defied the odds and jumped from 11 to the No. 1 spot. Many immediately pointed to the fact that the Mavericks now have the opportunity to draft a new franchise cornerstone in Duke star Cooper Flagg after trading away superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Flagg was the biggest star in college basketball last season. He was the National College Player of the Year and a consensus All-American while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. And with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison still under fire for the Doncic trade, some are still making some jokes at their expense, including a Lakers legend in Mychal Thompson.

Thompson, the current Lakers’ radio color commentator, took to social media and joked that it is only a matter of time before the Mavericks trade Flagg to the Lakers to team him with Doncic:

And the good thing is Luka will only be 31 wen Dallas trades Coop to the Lakers in 5 years… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) May 13, 2025

The jokes are going to continue to come Harrison and the Mavericks’ way, especially if the Lakers and Doncic continue to be successful. The way the Luka trade came together and the package the Mavericks received still doesn’t make sense to so many. If they can trade Doncic away in the prime of his career than anything is possible, even with a prospect as special as Flagg.

The Mavericks fanbase is completely scarred from the Doncic trade that the Lakers greatly benefitted from. Flagg would be a great fit next to Luka with his versatility and ability to do a little bit of everything, and he would look great in purple and gold so maybe Thompson could be on to something as somehow, the Lakers always find a way to get their next star.

Mychal Thompson says JJ Redick reminds him of former Lakers coach Pat Riley

Mychal Thompson is always one to give his opinions and he sees a bit of a young Pat Riley in current Lakers coach JJ Redick.

Thompson noted that Redick, like Riley, is a bit arrogant with his knowledge of the game and also very demanding, but holds his players accountable. Thompson added that he is hopeful Redick is able to achieve the success that Riley did in his career as he led the Lakers to four NBA Championships as a head coach in the 1980s.

