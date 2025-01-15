NBA Announces Rescheduled Dates & Changes After Lakers’ Postponed Games

The NBA has announced that the Los Angeles Lakers’ games Charlotte Hornets that was postponed on Jan. 9 will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena. That will now be the first game coming out of the All-Star break for the Lakers and the first of a back-to-back before traveling to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Additionally, the Lakers’ game against the Utah Jazz that was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Crypto.com Arena has been moved up to Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT. This is to help accommodate some other games across the league that needed to be rescheduled. It also took a back-to-back away from the Lakers as they were originally scheduled to play the Jazz in L.A. on Feb. 11 and then in Utah on Feb. 12, which will be played as scheduled and is the final game before the All-Star break.

The Lakers have another game against the San Antonio Spurs that was postponed on Jan. 11, although the league has not yet announced a rescheduled date for that. They will do so at a later time.

The NBA originally chose to postpone the games due to the wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles community in early January. The fires began in the Pacific Palisades area — home to Lakers head coach JJ Redick — and began spreading to cover significant areas of L.A. County.

Redick unfortunately lost his Palisades home in what has become one of the costliest fires in United States history. Because of all the damage in the area and the mandatory evacuation zones, the NBA chose not to proceed with the Lakers’ games on Jan. 9 and 11. The team eventually returned to the court on Jan. 13 so it was only two games that needed to be postponed.

At the time, they gave no update as to when the game would be rescheduled, as they likely first wanted to see the amount of time it would take to get the fires under control and begin rebuilding some of the devastated areas.

The NBA is always looking to safety first when it comes to these types of decisions, and given where L.A. was at the time, rescheduling was a no-brainer. Now, the Lakers will make up the games on their schedule against the Hornets with the city returning to a safe environment.

What ticketholders for Lakers’ postponed games can do

For people that had tickets to the Hornets and Spurs games originally, the Lakers are instructing them to hold onto them as they will be honored for the rescheduled date.

That means that fans with tickets for the Hornets game can use them on Feb. 19 when the contest will actually be played.

