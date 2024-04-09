NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Warriors Vs. Lakers

Without LeBron James and losing Anthony Davis during the game, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a costly loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Now they look to bounce back in a pivotal matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Both teams currently are in the Play-In picture of the Western Conference standings, with the Lakers in ninth place and 1.5 games ahead of the Warriors.

Perhaps of greater importance, however, is the Lakers enter the night just a half-game back of the Sacramento Kings for eighth place.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sleeper Picks: Warriors vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 41.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

James is back in the Lakers lineup after missing their last game because of flu-like symptoms. He’s put together a strong campaign and has elevated his play down the stretch of the season.

James should once again fill up the stat sheet for the Lakers as they rely on his stellar performance.

Pick: More

Anthony Davis: 0.5 double-double

Anthony Davis is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and with that has come a bevy of double-doubles. Davis has shown an ability to control the glass while also scoring plenty for the Lakers.

Pick: More

Steph Curry: 26.5 points

Like James, Steph Curry is having a remarkable season despite being in the latter stages of his career. The Warriors figure to need a bit of everything from Curry, and in particular his scoring punch.

Pick: More

