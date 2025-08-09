NBA Schedule Leaks: LeBron James & Lakers Travel To Play Cavaliers On Jan. 28

Amid the dog days of the NBA offseason, this is typically the time where key regular season matchups leak to build anticipation for the full schedule release in late August. Initially, the Christmas Day games were revealed, which featured an intriguing one with the Houston Rockets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

That was shortly followed by the annual Opening Night games, which again typically features the Lakers. L.A. is no stranger to playing the Golden State Warriors to kick off their season as it happened in 2021 and 2022, and that will again be the case this season.

Another staple in the Lakers’ season is LeBron James’ annual return to Cleveland to take on his former team, the Cavaliers. In what may or may not be his final visit, James and L.A. are heading back to The Land on Jan. 28, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers play on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 28, sources told ESPN. It is LeBron James’ lone trip back to The Land on the schedule and this one comes 10 years after capturing the 2016 NBA championship with the Cavs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 9, 2025

Due to the Cavaliers becoming an Eastern Conference elite over the past few seasons, these matchups are typically a measuring stick game for the Lakers. Cleveland struggled to find their footing without James leading the charge, but thanks to trading for Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and drafting Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, that core has come together quickly.

Notably, L.A. lost both games to the Cavaliers last season and they were not particularly close. Due to the frontcourt size of Allen and Mobley, the Lakers struggled mightily to combat that, as they did not have the necessary big men.

However, the purple and gold made some changes to their roster since their last matchup with Cleveland. Luka Doncic is here, accompanied by Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. Hopefully, adding two perimeter players, a youthful center and a top-five player can help make next year’s season series against the Cavaliers more compelling.

Tyrese Maxey amazed by LeBron James’ passion in Year 23

At this point, no one knows how much time LeBron James has left and many are speculating that he will continue to play beyond next season. His resume speaks for itself as he could retire today and NBA circles would pencil him in as the greatest of all time.

It shouldn’t be overlooked that James is 40-years-old having to spend more time on his body and recovery to make sure he is in game shape. Going through that same repetitive cycle for 23 years must take a toll, but Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is amazed by James’ passion through all these years.

