NBA Schedule Rumors: Lakers To Play Nuggets On Opening Night Of 2023-24 Season On Oct. 24

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-24 season in a much stronger position compared to last season as the roster looks capable of competing for a championship.

With more talent and depth plus the return of healthy stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers should be considered a serious contender assuming injuries don’t get in the way again. However, the reigning NBA champions the Denver Nuggets will also be looming as they’ve got the core of their title team still intact.

The Western Conference as a whole looks much more competitive, but Los Angeles and Denver are in the higher tier of playoff teams. While the Nuggets’ chemistry and continuity make them the prohibitive favorites, the Lakers look like their most dangerous threat given the makeup of their roster.

Around this time of the offseason is when dates of marquee games are reported and it appears the NBA is looking at a Western Conference Finals rematch for Opening Night, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium: – Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

– Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023

With how much people like Mike Malone and Bruce Brown talked about their series against the Lakers, it only makes sense for the league to pit the two teams against each other on Opening Night. Los Angeles typically makes the slate given their popularity and reach, while Denver will get to enjoy seeing their first banner go up.

This is the second consecutive year that the purple and gold are playing the defending champions as they opened the 2022-23 season against the Golden State Warriors. That game was a loss for the Lakers, though they’ll certainly hope to start the new season on the right foot with a win against the Nuggets.

There isn’t a lot of news at this juncture of the offseason, though this schedule tidbit should help appease fans until the rest of the league calendar is released.

D’Angelo Russell believes losing Bruce Brown will hurt Nuggets

Los Angeles did well to retain the core members of their team, including D’Angelo Russell who struggled against Denver. Meanwhile, the Nuggets were unable to keep Brown who ended up signing a lucrative deal with the Indiana Pacers in free agency.

When talking about Denver’s team heading into 2023-24, he said that losing Brown is going to hurt because of what he brings to the table.

