Netflix Announces ‘Court Of Gold’ Documentary On Team USA & Others At 2024 Olympics

This summer the entire world was enthralled in watching the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Many different competitions captured fans, but arguably none more than Men’s Basketball as Team USA, led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James along with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, captured the gold medal.

While Team USA was the favorite, there were a number of teams capable of taking them down and the road to that gold was not an easy one. Canada led by current NBA MVP favorite Shai Gilgious-Alexander, Serbia led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and France led by young phenom Victor Wembanyama were chomping to take down the Americans.

Now, fans will get a behind the scenes look at everything that went down in Paris as Netflix announced ‘Court of Gold,’ a documentary following Team USA, Serbia, France and Canada during the Olympics:

Relive the historic 2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball tournament through the eyes of the greats. COURT OF GOLD — following Team USA, France, Serbia, and Canada — comes to Netflix February 18. pic.twitter.com/VkdplrmyDv — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2025

As the preview noted, the other countries did not fear Team USA and had been playing together for years while the Americans only come together for a few weeks. But as Durant noted, chemistry only means so much when you have to guard someone like Curry.

The road for Team USA had a lot of twists and turns. LeBron James won the Tournament MVP Award, but it was Curry who had the most memorable performances when the team needed it most in hard-fought games against Serbia in the semi-finals and France in the Gold Medal game. Not to mention other stars like LeBron’s Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum all finding their way on that stacked roster.

‘Court of Gold’ should provide some excellent insight not only into the Team USA locker room, but also those who were looking to take them down, and nearly did.

Lakers’ LeBron James inspired by watching Ohio State win National Championship

That run to the gold medal with Team USA in Paris undoubtedly set LeBron James up for a strong start to this NBA season. And now LeBron also got a little extra motivation as he watched his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes take home the College Football National Championship.

“I mean, one, it was great to be there, to be able to; I was there two years ago, I believe, when they won it? Yeah, I was there in Dallas. I believe it was in Dallas when they won. To be there yesterday, with a lot of my family and friends. It was super cool to be able to have that moment.

“We’re all die-hard Ohio State fans back home. But you know, anytime you see championship-caliber teams go out and play to a level of excellence, it is always inspiring. No matter if it’s college or the pros, whatever the case may be. It is always inspiring.”

