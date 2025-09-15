Pau Gasol Congratulates Germany & Greece On FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Finishes

As one of the greatest international players ever, Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol kept up with EuroBasket 2025 where Germany led by Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder won the gold over Turkey and Alperen Sengun.

Wagner and Schroder led a talented Germany squad to the top, the expected outcome as the entered the tournament as the heavy favorites. The squad’s collective experience and NBA talent was too much for Turkey despite Sengun’s heroic efforts throughout EuroBasket.

Meanwhile in the bronze medal game, Greece overcame Finland 92-89 in a thrilling finish featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lauri Markkanen. Like Turkey, Finland got a monstrous run from its NBA star in Markkanen, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the matchup with Greece.

Following the conclusion of EuroBasket, Gasol congratulated both Germany and Greece on their medals, via his personal X account:

An outstanding performance throughout the whole tournament. Herzlichen Glückwunsch, Deutschland! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/dcVdD5DefC — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 14, 2025

Making your country proud!!! Congrats to all the family, brother 👊🏼 https://t.co/y25aKQcM7Q — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 15, 2025

As always, Gasol is happy to give a team and its players their flowers and he genuinely seemed to enjoy the medal games considering the quality of basketball and stars involved. Germany beat Turkey 88-83 in a tough matchup that came down to the wire, but Schroder came up clutch down the stretch to seal the victory. Former Laker Isaac Bonga broke out in the gold medal game, leading Germany with 20 points.

For Greece, Antetokounmpo out-dueled Markkanen as he recorded 30 points and 17 rebounds, establishing his dominant presence inside and ensuring Greece came out with the win. This is Greece’s first medal since 2009 when it also won bronze.

With the 2025-26 season coming up soon, NBA teams with players in EuroBasket have to be pleased with how they looked on the floor. Los Angeles is certainly eager to see how Luka Doncic looks on the floor after leading EuroBasket in scoring. Even Gasol noted how excited he is to have Doncic lead the Lakers going forward, a stamp of approval from a fellow purple and gold star.

While Germany takes home the gold, Gasol will be eagerly watching to see how the Lakers and Doncic handle championship expectations of their own.

Pau Gasol enjoyed taking children to Sparks game

Pau Gasol may be retired from the NBA, but he remains a consistent presence at basketball games. For example, Gasol was in attendance for a recent Los Angeles Sparks game and said he enjoyed taking his children.

