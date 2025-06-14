Lakers News

Potential Lakers Target Steven Adams Signs Extension With Rockets

Daniel Starkand
3 Min Read
Lakers targets Steven Adams and Brook Lopez
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 18: Steven Adams #12 of the Houston Rockets is defended by Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a game at Fiserv Forum on November 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers need to make significant improvements this offseason in order to get back into championship contention, but unfortunately they have limited resources to make it happen.

The Lakers don’t have cap space and only have one tradable first-round pick, which means Rob Pelinka will need to work some magic in order to make the necessary roster upgrades.

It’s no secret that the center position is a glaring need for the Lakers, and Pelinka said as such in his annual end-of-the-year press conference. Naturally, the Lakers have already been linked to almost every center that could be available this offseason, which includes Steven Adams of the Houston Rockets.

Adams is coming off a solid season and was someone the Lakers had reported interest in due to his ability to rebound and protect the paint. The chances of the Lakers signing Adams were always low though as recent reports indicated he was the Rockets’ top priority this offseason.

It appears that was indeed the case as the Rockets have signed Adams to a three-year contract extension before he reached free agency, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

The Lakers will now shift their focus elsewhere on the center market, whether it be via trade or free agency. Some potential options could include Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford, Goga Bitazde, Clint Capela, Luke Kornet and Brook Lopez.

Magic Johnson discusses Lakers’ offseason needs

Lakers legend Magic Johnson still follows the team religiously and recently discussed what he feels are their biggest needs heading into the offseason.

“Rob Pelinka has gotta improve the roster,” Johnson said. “We need a big man and so hopefully we’ll be able to get a big man during this offseason. I think we must improve the bench as well, and so Rob will have a chance to do that as well. We gotta get faster. Right now, the Lakers are too slow and Minnesota really exposed the Lakers. When they had individual matchups, they went at Luka and they went at Austin Reaves, so they must improve the defense. If they don’t improve the defense, it’s no way the Lakers can win a championship.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByDaniel Starkand
Daniel Starkand is a graduate from Chapman University with a degree in journalism and broadcast journalism. He grew up in Burbank, Calif. and played baseball at Burbank High and his first two years at Chapman. Along with serving as the managing editor for LakersNation.com, Daniel also serves as a senior writer, editor and social media manager for DodgerBlue.com Contact: daniel@mediumlargela.com

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Download