Potential Lakers Target Steven Adams Signs Extension With Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers need to make significant improvements this offseason in order to get back into championship contention, but unfortunately they have limited resources to make it happen.

The Lakers don’t have cap space and only have one tradable first-round pick, which means Rob Pelinka will need to work some magic in order to make the necessary roster upgrades.

It’s no secret that the center position is a glaring need for the Lakers, and Pelinka said as such in his annual end-of-the-year press conference. Naturally, the Lakers have already been linked to almost every center that could be available this offseason, which includes Steven Adams of the Houston Rockets.

Adams is coming off a solid season and was someone the Lakers had reported interest in due to his ability to rebound and protect the paint. The chances of the Lakers signing Adams were always low though as recent reports indicated he was the Rockets’ top priority this offseason.

It appears that was indeed the case as the Rockets have signed Adams to a three-year contract extension before he reached free agency, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

Just In: Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension to stay with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. After playing a key rotation and leadership role in the Rockets' playoff run, the new deal keeps a top center out of free agency. pic.twitter.com/yWUnnQrRgh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2025

The Lakers will now shift their focus elsewhere on the center market, whether it be via trade or free agency. Some potential options could include Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford, Goga Bitazde, Clint Capela, Luke Kornet and Brook Lopez.

Magic Johnson discusses Lakers’ offseason needs

Lakers legend Magic Johnson still follows the team religiously and recently discussed what he feels are their biggest needs heading into the offseason.

“Rob Pelinka has gotta improve the roster,” Johnson said. “We need a big man and so hopefully we’ll be able to get a big man during this offseason. I think we must improve the bench as well, and so Rob will have a chance to do that as well. We gotta get faster. Right now, the Lakers are too slow and Minnesota really exposed the Lakers. When they had individual matchups, they went at Luka and they went at Austin Reaves, so they must improve the defense. If they don’t improve the defense, it’s no way the Lakers can win a championship.”

