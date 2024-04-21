Recap: Lakers Lose To Nuggets Again In Game 1 Of NBA Playoffs

The 2024 NBA Playoffs kicked off on Saturday with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets have had the Lakers’ number recently, winning eight straight games including the sweep in the 2023 postseason. L.A. looked to flip that script in Game 1 at Ball Arena, but they were unable to as Denver took a 1-0 series lead with a 114-103 victory.

Denver jumped out to a quick 4-0 start before Anthony Davis got the Lakers on the board with a dunk and then Austin Reaves tied things up with a layup.

D’Angelo Russell, who struggled against the Nuggets in the playoffs last year, got off to a nice start in this one with two early buckets. LeBron James then connected from deep to give the Lakers a 13-8 lead.

Peyton Watson did a nice job off the bench for Denver with a pair of triples, although Rui Hachimura answered back with one of his own. James was able to control the pace in an entertaining first quarter, and the Lakers took a 33-25 lead into the second.

Jamal Murray started to heat up once Nikole Jokic went to the bench, connecting from deep to get Denver back within four. Taurean Prince did a nice job attack the basket for a pair of layups though, and then Davis went to work inside to get it back to double digits with James on the bench.

Right when it looked like the Lakers were about to take control though, the Nuggets did what they do best by answering back with a 10-0 run.

After Denver tied the game at 57, James pulled from the logo and beat the halftime buzzer to send the Lakers into the halftime locker room with a 60-57 lead.

The Nuggets didn’t shoot the ball well from deep in the first half but came out firing in the third quarter with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Murray both hitting triples to tie the game and force a Lakers timeout.

Denver began to take control from there, regaining the lead after a classic Jokic alley-oop to Aaron Gordon. Jokic then started to go to work inside as the Lakers had no answer for him and were careless with the ball offensively.

Caldwell-Pope stayed hot from deep while Russell was ice cold as Denver’s run got to 13-0 before Prince ended L.A.’s drought. The damage was done, however, as the Nuggets built an 89-78 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Things quickly got out of hand in the fourth as Murray caught fire to put the Nuggets up 15 with the Lakers continuing to commit silly turnovers.

If the Lakers were gonna make any sort of run to get back in it, they would’ve had to do it at that point. And they actually had a nice response with a quick 7-0 run. Davis was going at Jokic, getting the Lakers back within six at 98-92.

Jokic hit a triple to respond for the Nuggets though and then Porter connected as well. That got their lead back to double digits and they were able to hang on from there.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers and Nuggets don’t have much time to think about Game 1 as there’s a quick turnaround for Game 2, scheduled for Monday night in Denver.

