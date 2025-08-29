Sasha Vujacic Believes Luka Doncic Is Perfect Superstar For Lakers

Luka Doncic is set to embark on the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, a beautiful marriage between a global superstar and the premier franchise of the NBA.

Doncic’s game as a scorer and passer is perfect for the limelight in Los Angeles and he gets an opportunity to put on a show every night for the purple and gold faithful.

To prepare himself for the 2025-26 season, Luka transformed his body, which gave people like James Worthy more confidence in his ability to lead the organization moving forward.

Another former Laker in Sasha Vujacic understands the impact someone like Doncic can have on a franchise and he called him the perfect player to represent the Lakers moving forward, via ESPN LA:

“100%. And I think that — not to diss Dallas — but I think Luka’s light and capability were way too big for the Dallas spotlight. I think Luka is the perfect guy that we need in L.A. to carry us to that next championship. And I said it a long time ago when I watched him play — there are glimpses I see from Kobe, like in his eyes. He plays with a smile, but he wants to kill you. There was a saying in our locker room — you smell blood, you go at them — and I think Luka is one of those few individuals in the league that has that demeanor, and has that mindset of trying to go to the next level. I think it’s going to be a fun year, and I’m really happy he’s with us.”

Vujacic heaped massive amounts of praise on Doncic and comparing him to franchise legend Kobe Bryant shouldn’t be taken lightly. Although Doncic is still seeking his first NBA title, it only feels like a matter of time until he reaches the mountain top because of how skilled and talented he is.

The upcoming season is the most opportune time for Doncic to show the world what he can do at his peak and it’ll be exciting to see if it culminates in a trophy.

Jeanie Buss & Rob Pelinka are in Poland supporting Luka Doncic at EuroBasket

The Lakers organization has pulled out all the stops to show Luka Doncic that they value and appreciate him both as a player and a person. For example, governor Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka are in Poland to support Doncic during EuroBasket.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!