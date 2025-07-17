Should Lakers Sign Josh Okogie After Being Waived By Hornets?

The Los Angeles Lakers may have improved their roster on paper compared to the 2024-25 season, but it still feels like they’re at least a tier or two away from being considered true title contenders.

After letting Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency, the Lakers re-signed Jaxson Hayes and signed Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton in free agency. While essentially swapping out Finney-Smith for LaRavia and Ayton makes sense on paper, Los Angeles is still short a couple more rotation from being real playoff threats.

Although free agency has slowed to a crawl, the Lakers reportedly remain committed to improving their point of attack defense. Too often, Los Angeles’ guards and even some of their wings were beat at the point of attack by speedier guards so adding more athleticism and quickness should be a priority.

One name to watch as a potential solution is Josh Okogie, who was recently waived by the Charlotte Hornets, via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer:

#Hornets have waived Josh Okogie, league sources told The Observer. His $7.7 million salary for next season would have been guaranteed today after sides agreed to push back original date. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 15, 2025

Okogie appeared in 40 games during the 2024-25 season between the Phoenix Suns and Hornets and averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from the 3-point line.

Okogie is a defensive-minded guard who can defend either backcourt position and even smaller wings depending on the matchup. While his offensive game leaves much to be desired, especially as an outside shooter, Okogie still showed flashes of how he can be a valuable piece on the defensive end.

The Lakers could certainly use a player like Okogie on the roster as he is a stout defender across multiple positions and doesn’t require the basketball to be effective. As of now, the Lakers would need create a roster spot to sign someone like Okogie, though that’s easy to accomplish as they can simply waive Shake Milton and his non-guaranteed contract.

Ideally, Okogie would be able to make opposing teams pay for leaving him open, but his defensive energy and physical play would be a welcomed addition to the purple and gold.

Potential Lakers target Bradley Beal signs with L.A. Clippers

The Western Conference continues to grow more and more competitive, with teams like the L.A. Clippers loading up. The Clippers have had a strong offseason and got even better after they reportedly signed Bradley Beal following his buyout from the Suns. Beal had been linked to the Lakers, but now joins the other L.A. team instead.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!