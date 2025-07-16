Potential Lakers Target Bradley Beal To Sign With Clippers After Agreeing To Buyout From Suns

There aren’t a lot of big-names left in free agency at this point, but one player who was a potential option for the Los Angeles Lakers, and many other teams, was guard Bradley Beal. Rumors began to circle about a potential buyout of Beal from the Phoenix Suns and the Lakers were one of the teams mentioned as a possible landing spot should that occur.

While Beal’s overall stock has fallen over the last couple of seasons, he remains a guard who can score at a high level and defend decently when engaged as well. His time in Phoenix didn’t go the way anyone hoped, however, and now the two sides have agreed to part ways.

And while Beal will be coming to Los Angeles, it will be to join the L.A. Clippers, not the Lakers, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the LA Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after he clears waivers, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Lakers were one of the team that spoke to Beal before he chose the Clippers:

Personnel across several other teams — including the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — pursued Beal and had extensive conversations with him and Bartelstein in recent weeks.

The Clippers recently traded away Norman Powell, so Beal will likely step into that role on that team as someone who can play off of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard but also take over some of the scoring load off them as well. And for what could be a one-year flier, it makes sense for the Clippers to take that chance.

This Beal move finally coming down should also lead to deals for some of the other guards still available on the market. The Lakers have been linked to players such as De’Anthony Melton and Malcolm Brogdon in recent weeks, so perhaps their attention will turn towards them since Beal is no longer an option. But in order for any signing to take place, the Lakers will still need to open up a roster spot, most likely by waiving the non-guaranteed contract of Shake Milton.

Lakers still in the mix for veteran center Al Horford

The Lakers are also still eyeing potential additions in the frontcourt as well despite already signing Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal while also bringing back Jaxson Hayes. But one of the best options still available is veteran Al Horford, who has long been a reliable piece for the Boston Celtics and recent rumors note that the Lakers are still in the mix for the big man.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!