Six Prospects Lakers Could Target With 45th Pick In 2025 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten active prior to the start of the second-round of the 2025 NBA Draft, trading the 55th pick and cash to the Chicago Bulls for the 45th overall pick. The franchise clearly has its eye on someone and want to ensure that they can take that player when the time comes.

The question is who that player could be, and the options are plentiful. The Lakers are known to be in the market for a big man so a center would be the obvious thought, but that’s no guarantee. This league is all about wings and finding an athletic wing defender, preferably one who can shoot, is always a priority as well. Additionally, should the Lakers target someone older who can contribute immediately or take a shot on a raw prospect with star potential?

Those questions will be answered eventually, but in the meantime, here’s a look at six prospects the Lakers could be targeting.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

There already is one report saying the Lakers moved up to target Kalkbrenner, per Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

People around the league said the Lakers are trying to put themselves in position to draft center Ryan Kalkbrenner out of Creighton University.

Kalkbrenner is 23 but coming off an exceptional season at Creighton in which he averaged 19.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 66.3% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

He may not be available at 45, which means another trade up is certainly possible.

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Australia

If the Lakers are in the market for size, they don’t get much bigger than the 7’3, 257 pound behemoth out of Australia. Zikarsky is also just 19 years old so there is a ton of room for growth as he remains very raw at this stage of his career, but simply possesses physical traits that you can’t teach.

If he is able to develop a basic offensive repertoire and learn how to use his body and physicality on both ends, he has the chance to develop into a beast. But this would be a pick based on potential as Zikarsky is a project, albeit one that could pay great dividends in the future.

Bogoljub Markovic, F, Serbia

This might be a bit hopeful thinking as Markovic seems more likely to be gone before the Lakers are on the clock, but if he is there they might need to snatch him up. Markovic is a skilled 6’11” forward who can score at all three levels, has a decent handle and playmaking capabilities and, despite a thin frame, plays with an edge.

There are some defensive concerns as he is not a rim protector, and not quite quick enough to stick with players on the perimeter either. But as a potential stretch-4 who could possibly slide up to the 5 in some lineups and create, he is someone the Lakers should give serious consideration to if he is on the board.

Sion James, Wing, Duke

Unlike other upside picks, James is a pretty known commodity, but one who thrives in a clear role as a wing defender that is built like a tank, can make timely shots and is an extremely unselfish player that will do whatever is needed to win. He was an ACC All-Defense selection and was critical to Duke’s success this season by doing so many little things.

James has shot at least 38.1% from 3-point range in his last two collegiate seasons and maintaining that efficiency will be crucial to his success in the NBA. These playoffs showed how important players like Lu Dort and Josh Hart are to success, and James is someone in that same mold who could step in and contribute immediately.

Vladislav Golden, C, Michigan

The ideal center to pair with Luka Doncic is a big, physical presence who thrives as a rim-runner on pick-and-rolls, and Golden checks those boxes. He has the size at 7’0 and 250 pounds and a non-stop motor, especially on the offensive glass where he has averaged more than two per game each of the last three seasons.

He is a bit slow-footed and there are some improvements that can be made as a rim protector and on the defensive glass. He also doesn’t provide much as a passer, but he is a high-floor prospect with the tools to thrive next to the playmakers the Lakers already have in tow.

Dink Pate, G, G League Ignite, Mexico City Capitanes

A complete swing for the fences if there ever was one, Pate has impressive physical traits at 6’6 with a 6’10 wingspan and was just 17 years old when he initially joined the G League Ignite.

Pate is extremely raw in all facets of the game, but showed flashes over the past couple of years with his ability to handle, attack the paint, and shoot the deep ball. With the right development he could become an impact player, but this would be a pick for the future.

Others the Lakers could target

Alex Toohey, F, Australia

Johni Broome, C, Auburn

Jamir Watkins, Wing, Florida State

Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Micah Peavy, Wing, Georgetown

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!