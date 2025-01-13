Spurs Vs. Lakers Preview: Return To Action After Two Postponed Games

The last week has been a difficult time for the Southern California community and Los Angeles Lakers organization with multiple wildfires continuing to burn in different areas of L.A. county.

JJ Redick unfortunately lost his house in the Palisades fires and while he and others were focused on that, the Lakers understandably had two home games postponed.

They are now returning to the court on Monday night though as the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena is going on as scheduled. The Lakers announced they are hosting a donation drive, so fans attending the game can participate to help out those impacted by the fires if they want.

On the court, this is a tough test for the Lakers, who have not played since they were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks to close out their road trip last Tuesday.

The Spurs have lost their last three games and are also 0-2 against the Lakers this season, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still dangerous as Victor Wembanyama and Co. are capable of beating any team on any given night.

Wembanyama has taken his game to another level in his second NBA season, averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a league-leading 4.0 blocks in 32 games. He has also increased both his 3-point volume and percentage.

The matchup between Wembaynama and Anthony Davis is always one to keep an eye on as they have already had some great battles since the former entered the league.

LeBron James and Chris Paul are also finding ways to stay productive despite being the two oldest players in the league. Considering both are well-rested after Saturday’s game was postponed, look for them to set the tone for their teams early.

The league has not announced when the Lakers’ two postponed games will be made up, but for now, they will continue with their regular season schedule and hopefully will get back on track on Monday night against a Spurs team they could be battling with for postseason seeding down the road.

Monday night will also be a celebration at Crypto.com Arena as Michael Cooper will have his No. 21 jersey retired at halftime after making the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-19)

7:30 p.m. PT, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Stephon Castle

SF: Devin Vassell

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: Victor Wembanyama

Key Reserves: Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Charles Bassey

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!