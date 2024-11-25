Stephen Curry Replaces Kobe Bryant & Magic Johnson With Himself & LeBron James In All-Time Starting 5

A common activity for NBA stars and fans alike is to list their all-time starting lineup. With the Los Angeles Lakers possessing plenty of legends throughout their history, it is hard for one, let alone multiple to not be mentioned in those conversations.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has played with and against some all-time greats throughout his career, most natably LeBron James. Curry himself is going to be in all-time conversations due to his otherworldly shooting capabilities and changing the entire complexation of how basketball is played, and James certainly has his own case as well.

So when Curry recently revealed his all-time starting five, he included himself and James along with Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal, via Dude Perfect:

“Shaq at the center, Tim Duncan at the power forward, Bron at the three, MJ at the two and me at the one.”

This is notable because it is not the first time Curry has spoken out about his all-time starting five. Previously, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson were in the mix before replacing them with James and himself.

Many like to stick to their guns when it comes to their basketball takes, but following an Olympic run with James this summer, that may have influenced this lineup change for Curry. James and Curry have been long-time rivals but finally got the chance to team up with USA in the Olympics, growing their relationship in the process.

With this revised starting lineup, Curry added himself and James along with three all-time greats in Jordan, Duncan and O’Neal. While it had to have been hard to leave out both Bryant and Johnson, this is Curry’s list and he has every right to feel like both he and James are worthy of being in the mix.

LeBron James has ‘no idea’ if he’ll up with Stephen Curry again

Unfortunately, every player retires at one point and two players that many will be bummed when it happens are LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

They both still have a lot left in the tank though so they joined forces in France this summer to play for Team USA. They ultimately were vital pieces to winning a Gold Medal in what is presumed to be their respective final Olympic appearance.

When asked about a possible 2028 Olympic appearance, James shared that he has ‘no idea’ if he’ll play with Curry again, whether that be in international play or the NBA.

