Top Lakers Games To Look Forward To In 2025-26 Season

It’s that time of the year again. The NBA has released its schedule for the 2025-26 season and everyone immediately begins circling the dates on their calendars highlighting the top matchups of the year. For most teams, the Los Angeles Lakers are always a big-time matchup as the purple and gold remain the premier franchise in the NBA and are led by two of the biggest superstars in the league today in Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

The Lakers remain one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA coming into this season with Doncic entering his first full year with the franchise, James in the final year of his contract and head coach JJ Redick looking to build off last year’s season that saw him lead L.A. to the third seed in a crowded Western Conference but end in a disappointing first-round playoff exit.

This year, the West might be even deeper, and the stakes that much higher leading to a number of very interesting matchups for the Lakers and these are the ones we are looking forward to most.

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers – October 21

The rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry has been the premier one of this generation of NBA basketball and it has created a number of classic contests. This year they will kick off the season as the Lakers host the Warriors on NBA Opening Night.

At least once a season these teams produce one of the best games of the year and both are veteran teams who made huge mid-season trades last year and will be looking to establish themselves as still amongst the elite in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers – October 24

The Timberwolves extinguished all Lakers’ championship hopes last season with a dominant five-game series win in the first round of the playoffs. Their dominance in the paint exposed the Lakers’ lack of a big man, which the team addressed in signing Deandre Ayton this summer.

Ayton will quickly get the opportunity to show that he is a difference maker for the Lakers against the team that ended their season. Not to mention the matchup of Doncic and Anthony Edwards, two players vying to be the next face of the league is always an exciting one, which is why this game was chosen as part of the opening broadcast for the NBA on Amazon Prime.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder – November 12

The Thunder are the defending NBA Champions and clearly the team to beat in the league. But the Lakers have given them big problems over the past couple of seasons. Last year the Lakers dominated them on the road late in the year and looked on the way to another win just two nights later before a questionable Luka ejection changed everything.

Sometimes it is all about matchups and the Lakers have just matched up well with the Thunder lately. A commanding victory here could further the feeling that this Lakers team really does have the Thunder’s number. Plus it’s always good to see Alex Caruso again (WE LOVE YOU GOAT!!!).

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers – November 25

The Lakers and Clippers has grown into much more of a legit rivalry over the past few seasons and both squads come into this season with hopes of competing for a championship. While the Clippers had been dominating the head-to-head in recent years, the Lakers took control back last season winning three of four.

James, Doncic and Austin Reaves will have to lead the way against Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac in front of what is sure to be an electric home crowd. Not to mention this is an NBA Cup group stage game, so the stakes will be a bit higher.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers – November 28

Speaking of the NBA Cup, this will be the final group stage game and thus, will likely have major stakes attached to it, but we all know that isn’t why this game is so anticipated. The first meeting of the season between Luka Doncic and his former team is the drawing point and while Luka says he has move on, there will undoubtedly be at least a little part of him that wants to stick it to the Mavericks.

Additionally, this will be the first game back in L.A. for Anthony Davis who missed last year’s game at the Crypto.com Arena and the Mavericks have suddenly become a home for former Lakers. D’Angelo Russell signed in Dallas this offseason joining Davis and Max Christie, while Frank Vogel and Phil Handy joined the staff of former Jason Kidd making this game a mini-Lakers reunion.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics – December 5

Three syllables. Two words. *Ugh Ugh*

Buck Foston.

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers – December 25

The Lakers are always going to be featured on Christmas Day and this year is no different with a premier matchup against a team many believe is a legit championship contender in the Rockets. Of course, Houston did finish second in the West last year and added one of the greatest scorers in league history, and another long-time LeBron rival, in Kevin Durant this summer.

This meeting will serve as an excellent test against one of the West’s best teams on one of the NBA’s biggest stages so a win here could go a long way toward proving the Lakers’ legitimacy as a title contender.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets – January 20

The Lakers FINALLY got the monkey off their back by beating the Nuggets last year in one of the team’s most impressive performances of the season. Now Denver has retooled and Doncic, JAmes and the rest of the Lakers will have to be at their best to show the page has turned and the Nuggets don’t have their number anymore.

Nikola Jokic remains the standard bearer and the Lakers signing of Ayton will be judged by how he holds up against the premier bigs in the league and Jokic holds that title unquestionably. This also kicks off the Lakers’ longest road trip of the season so they will need to get off to a strong start.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers – January 28

No one is quite sure whether or not this is James’ final season, but if it is, then this will be his final game in his hometown against his hometown team whom he famously brought a championship to in 2016.

LeBron almost always puts on a show in Cleveland, but this game isn’t just about that as the Cavaliers are one of the top teams in the East and one of the favorites to make the NBA Finals. As such it is another test that the Lakers hope to pass to legitimize themselves as contenders.

Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks – February 1

James and Doncic at Madison Square Garden is more than enough to sell this contest. It could be LeBron’s final appearance at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’ and while Luka has a legendary performance against the Knicks, he hasn’t had that one signature game at MSG just yet.

This is also another meeting against the one of the only teams in the East that is viewed as a true threat to make the Finals. Last year, the Lakers’ dominant performance got overshadowed by the Doncic trade coming out of nowhere. This year, Luka could again be the story.

