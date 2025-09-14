Tracy McGrady Believes LeBron James Would Be GOAT If He Played In Triangle Offense

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reached uncharted territory as he is continuing to play productive basketball at 40-years-old, which is unheard of but a credit to the work he has put in over the years to remain at this level.

James’ routine is well documented and he pours a serious amount of money and time into his body to make sure he can compete against the best of the best. Due to how rare of a player the four-time champion is, his play during the latter stages of his career has factored into his case of being the greatest of all-time.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT for many across the globe, but Tracy McGrady thinks James would have been in that position if he played in the triangle offense, via The Arena:

“If Bron got introduced to the triangle at an early age, Bron would have expanded his game tremendously… He’s not as fast or uber athletic like he once was. But if we take Bron who he is now, with the athleticism, speed, and everything, agility, and put him in that triangle, learning that, I don’t think there’s any question who the greatest player would be.”

The triangle offense was mainly ran by 11-time champion head coach Phil Jackson, who coached Jordan during his six Finals runs. His offensive system was obviously successful given his resume and it carried over to winning five titles with the Lakers after departing Chicago.

McGrady’s point is an interesting one, seeing how Jordan and Kobe Bryant thrived in the triangle. However, during James’ early career, he did not have a reliable jumper that he does now. On the other hand, the triangle relies on making the right reads and he was capable of doing that.

During his first handful of seasons, teams ran with two big lineups and that would clog driving lanes for the Akron star. But, his ability to pass and see the floor is a skill that would help him thrive in the triangle.

How much taking part in that system is an interesting hypothetical, but it possibly could have elevated his mid-post game and sped up his progression in developing a reliable jump shot.

Magic Johnson chooses Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT debate

As LeBron James inevitably nears the end of his career, the GOAT conversation is only going to intensify. What appears to be the consensus top two is LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson weighed in on who he would pick and made the tough decision of picking Jordan over James.

