Where Lakers’ LeBron James & Anthony Davis Stand In Third NBA All-Star Voting Returns

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both among the top vote-getters in the Western Conference frontcourt in the last NBA All-Star voting returns. Davis was in a familiar spot at fifth among the frontcourt, while LeBron surprisingly ranked third when he had been the top vote-getter in nearly every recent year.

Based on how the vote counts looked in last week’s returns, it seems Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is all but a lock to finish as the top vote-getter in the conference. But James and Kevin Durant appeared to be jockeying for second and third, while Davis and Victor Wembanyama were doing the same at fourth and fifth.

In the third returns, Davis remained in fifth with a small gap between he and Wembanyama, while LeBron leapfrogged Durant and now holds a very marginal lead over him at second place:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/FBGGd00GB2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 16, 2025

Of course, with the new All-Star format, being one of the five starters in each conference simply guarantees you a place on one of the four teams, with the 14 reserve spots being chosen by coaches later.

Fan voting makes up for 50% of the final tally of starter picks, meaning someone like Davis could make a jump if players and the media feel he is deserving of being a starter over someone like Durant. Wembanyama has also made it an interesting race for third with Durant, as he is now almost as close to Durant and Davis is to him.

The top vote-getter in the league on the third returns is none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. He leads Jokic by over 500,000 votes for that title, meaning he is unlikely to relinquish it by the time voting ends on Monday, Jan. 20.

The 10 starters that would earn a place in the All-Star Game by this returns are Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell, Jokic, James, Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry.

You can vote James, Davis and your other favorite players to the All-Star Game HERE.

LeBron James makes young fan’s night in win over Heat

The Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with LeBron leading a comeback victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, giving the city something to smile about during a difficult time.

It was a particularly awesome night for one young fan sitting courtside who went viral for her reaction to seeing LeBron James. She ended up getting to meet James after the game in what was a special moment.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!