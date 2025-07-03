Who Is Coaching Lakers In Summer League?

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most talked about teams in free agency, the team also has to prepare to play games this weekend as Summer League kicks off with the California Classic in the Bay Area.

The Lakers are one of four teams to participate in the California Classic, joining the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. All four teams will play against each other one time for a total of four games before they move to Nevada for the annual Las Vegas Summer League.

Los Angeles’ Summer League squad will feature Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, their two draft picks from last year. Adou Thiero, whom the Lakers selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will not participate in Summer League as he rehabs from a knee injury.

As for who’s coaching, Los Angeles will split duties between assistant coaches Beau Levesque and Lindsey Harding, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers’ summer league team will be coached by assistant coach Beau Levesque in the California Classic and then by assistant coach Lindsey Harding at the Las Vegas Summer League.

It’s normal practice for teams to send assistants to coach the Summer League games as a way to get them reps managing games. Assistants like Levesque and Harding are also typically focused on working more on the player development side, so they’d have more insight into how best to use the players during the exhibition schedule.

Levesque joined head coach JJ Redick’s staff this past summer after spending his previous years working for the L.A. Clippers and Brooklyn Nets as a player development coach. Meanwhile, Harding joined Redick and the Lakers after spending time as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings and leading their G League affiliate the Stockton Kings.

Both Levesque and Harding will get a chance to help install Redick’s system with the Summer League roster and hopefully get their young talent ready quick enough for competition. The basketball is typically rough to watch, but these are valuable reps for both the players and assistants.

