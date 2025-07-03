Lakers Announce Summer League Roster, Including Bronny James, Dalton Knecht & More

The 2025 NBA Draft and start of free agency came and went, which means that Summer League is just around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As usual, the Lakers will play in the California Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco before heading to the desert for the annual Las Vegas Summer League. The Lakers have some fun matchups this year, including their first game in Las Vegas against top pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

A lot of the Lakers’ Summer League roster is already known with both of last year’s draft picks Bronny James and Dalton Knecht committed to playing. The team also drafted Adou Thiero in the second round this year and then signed a number of undrafted free agents, including Eric Dixon to a two-way contract.

Ahead of the start of the California Classic on Saturday though, the Lakers put out their whole roster for this year’s Summer League:

Some other notable names that will be suiting up in the purple and gold are Cole Swider and Darius Bazley, two players with NBA experience. Swider originally signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in 2022 and the sharpshooter found his way back to the organization in the G League late last season.

Meanwhile, Bazley is a former first round pick with five years of NBA experience trying to find his way back into the league after spending last season in China.

DaJuan Gordon, Sir’Jabari Rice and Trey Jemison all spent time with the South Bay Lakers last season with Jemison remaining on a two-way contract, while RJ Davis, Julian Reese and Arthur Kaluma are intriguing rookies with exceptional college pedigrees that the Lakers were able to bring in as undrafted free agents.

The Lakers extended a two-way qualifying offer to Christian Koloko that he has yet to accept yet. If he does, he will occupy the organization’s third two-way slot. If he doesn’t though, there may be one up for grabs if one of these other players impresses during Summer League, which should give them all the motivation they need.

Lakers draft pick Adou Thiero not playing Summer League

Notably absent from the Lakers’ Summer League roster is Adou Thiero, who the team drafted in the second round out of Arkansas. He dealt with a knee injury in college that is still not healed yet, so the team announced he will miss all of Summer League with the expectation that he will be ready for training camp this fall.

