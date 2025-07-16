Why We Should Be Excited About The Arrival Of Deandre Ayton

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines this offseason by acquiring center Deandre Ayton, aiming to reinforce their frontcourt after significant departures and roster changes. Ayton, most recently with the Portland Trail Blazers, joins the Lakers on a two-year contract worth $16.6 million. The move signifies a fresh start for Ayton, whose journey in the NBA has featured promise and turbulence, shaping the Lakers’ immediate and future competitive intentions.

What Are The Odds

With the addition of Ayton and the blockbuster acquisition of star guard Luka Dončić, the Lakers have seen a measurable bump in their odds to win the 2025–26 NBA championship. Numerous top sportsbooks, as listed by WSN, adjusted the Lakers’ title odds from 16-1 to 14-1 immediately following Ayton’s signing, positioning the franchise with the seventh-best title odds in the league and fourth among Western Conference teams, trailing only Oklahoma City, Denver, and Houston. Such a placement reflects a perception of the Lakers as credible contenders but not outright favorites.

The consensus among analysts is that, while the Lakers’ core offers a high ceiling, their path in the increasingly competitive Western Conference remains daunting. This optimism is partly tempered by the memory of last season, where the Lakers, after making the playoffs as a third seed, were bounced in the first round by Minnesota. The Lakers will need consistency, improved depth, and health from their star trio to be considered genuine title threats.

Ayton’s arrival, in particular, is seen as a response to the team’s need for frontcourt stability, and the calculated roster moves reflect the Lakers’ win-now mentality heading into an uncertain but opportunity-laden season.

A High-Ceiling Center in Need of a Reboot

Deandre Ayton entered the NBA as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft with the Phoenix Suns, where he achieved individual and team success, notably playing a substantive role on the Suns’ 2021 NBA Finals team. During that season and subsequent campaigns, Ayton’s contributions as a double-double producing center made him a helpful piece. Still, his tenure in Phoenix was undercut by tension with coaches and questions about his consistency. The 2023 trade sent him to Portland, part of a larger league-altering swap involving Damian Lillard.

During the 2024-25 season in Portland, Ayton delivered averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, shooting an efficient 56.6% from the field. In 40 games played, he also contributed 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest, providing reliable production on both ends of the floor. Despite these solid numbers, Ayton struggled to emerge as a leader on a rebuilding Trail Blazers team and occasionally made headlines for negative reasons. Reports of tardiness and unexcused absences from practice surfaced, leading to questions about his commitment and professionalism. Ultimately, these issues contributed to a buyout agreement with Portland, paving the way for his move to Los Angeles.

The Lakers now provide Ayton, age 26, with a distinctly different environment. Surrounded by veterans and a demanding organizational culture, the hope is that Ayton’s physical skillset—combined with renewed focus—will allow him to reboot his career and more fully realize the promise that once made him a top overall pick.

A Seamless Fit Next to LeBron and Luka

The Lakers’ current iteration is built atop star power, notably the recently acquired Luka Dončić and the enduring presence of LeBron James. Ayton’s game appears well-suited to this roster. With his effectiveness as a pick-and-roll finisher, athletic rim-runner, and midrange threat, Ayton should benefit from Dončić’s vision, passing, and LeBron’s playmaking. These talents allow Ayton to operate as a vertical spacer and secondary scoring option, offering the Lakers a more dynamic offensive look.

On defense, Ayton addresses several needs left by Anthony Davis’s departure. He brings size, mobility, and rebounding, which the Lakers lacked at times last year. While Ayton may not match Davis’s shot-blocking prowess or defensive versatility, he demonstrates the athleticism to guard multiple positions and provide a stabilizing force in the paint. The Lakers’ assistant coach Scott Brooks, who worked with Ayton briefly in Portland, is said to have advocated for the signing, and that familiarity may ease Ayton’s transition to a complicated system and raise his floor as an immediate contributor.

Strategic Roster and Salary Cap Implications

The Lakers’ offseason moves have been executed with careful attention to both immediate competitiveness and salary cap implications. Side by side with Ayton, the Lakers also added forward Jake LaRavia, a young wing with shooting upside. Ayton and LaRavia were signed using a portion of the team’s non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which positioned the Lakers near the league’s $195.9 million hard cap for the 2025–26 season.

The structure of Ayton’s deal provides the Lakers flexibility: it is guaranteed for only one year, with a player option for the second year. This allows the front office to retain cap room for future free agent pursuits or to adapt if the current experiment demands an overhaul.

LaRavia arrives after averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 66 games in the 2024-25 season, shooting 47.5% from the floor. While not a headliner, his length and scoring touch could provide much-needed depth, particularly as the Lakers attempt to field bench units that can sustain leads when stars rest.

The cap-conscious decision-making is especially relevant in light of the contracts held by Dončić, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, each of whom commands a significant salary. The Lakers’ front office, led by Rob Pelinka, is mindful that depth must be built around expensive, star-driven cores to contend for championships.

What Could Go Right… and What Could Go Wrong

The Ayton acquisition is not without risks and upside. On paper, Ayton brings valuable athleticism, interior scoring, rebounding, and playoff experience, all at an age where further growth is possible. His career averages and productive stretches, especially in the 2021 Suns playoff run, suggest the raw material for an eventual career resurgence.

However, concerns remain about Ayton’s professional maturity and adaptability. If similar locker room or off-court issues reappear, the Lakers—already operating under high expectations—could see their chemistry disrupted. The team is already under scrutiny, with elevated pressure on Ayton and head coach JJ Redick to quickly produce results in a season that may be LeBron’s last with the franchise.

A Chance to Rewrite His Narrative

The Lakers’ environment represents both a daunting challenge and a valuable opportunity for Ayton. With the spotlight of the Los Angeles media and fan base comes the structure and expectations that have shaped careers for decades. LeBron James, about to begin his 23rd NBA season, has experience integrating former No. 1 overall picks, having played with Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard, and Anthony Davis in past years.

Ayton’s fortunes with the Lakers will likely reflect his willingness to embrace a role prioritizing personal discipline and team success. Whether he ultimately flourishes or repeats past missteps will go a long way toward shaping the latter stages of his NBA career.

Luka Dončić’s Expected Extension and LeBron James Trade Rumors

A major storyline hovering over the Lakers’ immediate future is the contractual status of Luka Dončić. As of August 2, Dončić can sign a four-year, $229 million extension with the Lakers, positioning him among the league’s highest-paid players. However, media reports indicate uncertainties about whether Dončić will immediately commit in the long term, causing tension within the franchise. The Lakers are expected to pursue the maximum allowable offer, but Dončić’s intentions remain a key narrative to monitor in the coming months.

Meanwhile, LeBron James’s future has been the subject of continual speculation, with trade rumors swirling throughout the offseason. Despite this noise, multiple reports confirm that the Lakers and James have not discussed a trade or buyout. James—who exercised his $52.6 million player option last month—is expected to begin his eighth season in Los Angeles this fall. Barring a significant shift, James will remain a Laker through the end of the 2025-26 season, serving as a central figure as the organization navigates continuity and transition.

These developments paint a complex but high-upside picture for the Lakers, whose mix of proven excellence, new arrivals, and high-stakes decisions sets the stage for one of the league’s most compelling campaigns.