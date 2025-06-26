Comparing Lakers & Suns Trade Packages To Hornets For Mark Williams

Just before the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have found their center as they agreed to trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams. However, that trade would be rescinded as the Lakers failed Williams’ physical and he would return to Charlotte.

Now, Williams is on the move once again, this time to the Phoenix Suns as the Hornets traded him away during the first-round of the 2025 NBA Draft. In return, the Hornets received the 29th overall pick as well as a 2029 first-rounder, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

The 2029 first-rounder is least favorable of Cleveland, Utah, and Minnesota (1-5 protected), sources said. Size was a problem for the Suns last season and they addressed in a big way with Williams and Khaman Maluach. Hornets net two first-rounders. https://t.co/7eMqTmSPjS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

The Hornets would take UConn wing Liam McNeeley with that 29th pick and did add another first-rounder as well, but just what kind of pick that will turn out to be is anyone’s guess. But when comparing this deal to the package they initially received from the Lakers, it’s pretty clear that they got less in return.

In the original trade with the Lakers for Williams, the Hornets would have received Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. To receive a promising prospect in Knecht, an unprotected first, as well as a pick swap is an outstanding haul, especially when considering the injury concerns Williams brings.

It is reasonable to believe that the Lakers’ failing Williams on that physical negatively affected league-wide view of the big man’s injury issues and thus, led to his trade value diminishing. The Hornets basically received two late-first-rounders for Williams and, while there is always the possibility they could find a star with one of those picks, the overall return is less than the Lakers’ deal.

This wasn’t the fault of the Hornets as it was the Lakers who called off that initial trade, but it is interesting to see how Williams’ trade value fell in just a couple months.

Lakers move up in the second-round of the 2025 NBA Draft

Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Lakers had only one pick in the second-round at 55th overall. But ahead of the start of the second-round, the team has moved up 10 spots after agreeing to a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers sent the 55th pick and cash considerations to the Bulls to acquire the 45th overall pick.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!