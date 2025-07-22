Jake LaRavia Excited To Reunite With Marcus Smart On Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to add some help on the perimeter this offseason and were able to do so with a pair of free agent signings, bringing in both Jake LaRavia and most recently Marcus Smart.

Smart and LaRavia are very familiar with each other as they spend time together on the Memphis Grizzlies the last two seasons before both were traded at the 2025 trade deadline in separate deals. LaRavia finished the season with the Sacramento Kings while Smart went to the Washington Wizards.

As a young player in the NBA, LaRavia got the chance to learn from Smart in Memphis and is excited to reunite with him on the Lakers.

“I was excited because obviously I’ve played with him before and think he will be a good fit with what we got going on,” LaRavia told Lakers Nation.

LaRavia also discussed what Smart will bring to the team given all he has accomplished in the league.

“I mean, it’s not much to say, he’s Marcus Smart,” LaRavia said. “He’s got a résumé, everyone knows what he brings to the table. He’s a dawg, he brings energy, makes unselfish plays, and is a very vocal leader.

What LaRavia described is exactly what the Lakers are looking for as perimeter defense and hustle were big weaknesses of theirs last season.

Even though Smart’s time in Memphis was plagued by injuries, he is the type of veteran that can come in and change a culture with the way he plays, constantly hustling and diving for loose balls.

As LaRavia looks to develop into a legit rotation player in L.A., it will be nice for the 23-year-old to have a familiar face in Smart coming along with him.

Jake LaRavia discusses expected role with Lakers

Jake LaRavia has filled a few different roles with his previous teams given his versatility. After signing with the Lakers and speaking with JJ Redick, he discussed what he expects his role to be on this team.

“I mean, I’m pretty versatile on both sides of the ball,” LaRavia said at his introductory press conference. “Being able to space the floor, playing off guys like LeBron and Luka, Austin. And then defensively just being able to take on that toughest matchup is something that I’ve been growing on I think as my years have gone on. But I think I’ll fit right in just as like that kinda 3-and-D connector type player on this team and yea I’m just excited to grow and develop here.”

