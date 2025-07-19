Lakers Rumors: Marcus Smart Signing After Buyout With Wizards

The start of free agency was not kind for the Los Angeles Lakers as they lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets on a four-year contract. Then, two of their top center options on the free agent market, Clint Capela and Brook Lopez, both found new homes as well.

They were able to rebound well by securing a commitment from Deandre Ayton, who projects to be the team’s starting center after being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. He signed a two-year contract for the rest of the Lakers’ mid-level exception that includes a player option in the second year. L.A. then brought back a familiar face in Jaxson Hayes as Ayton’s backup.

There’s still more work to be done to improve the roster though and given their lack of remaining resources, the Lakers needed to get creative. It appears they have done just that as according to Shams Charania of ESPN, they are signing Marcus Smart after he gets bought out by the Washington Wizards:

BREAKING: Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. A return to a grand stage for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/8g9Bxzz11E — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2025

Smart, a three-time All-Defense first team guard, will have a player option on his new Lakers deal to enter a more flush 2026 free agency, sources said. Point of attack defender was a position of need for L.A. as well — with Luka Doncic recruiting and reaching out to Smart. https://t.co/POZfSea5sU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2025

The Lakers have been looking for a point of attack defender, and Smart definitely fits the bill there.

Smart was originally drafted sixth overall by the Boston Celtics in 2014, one spot before the Lakers selected Julius Randle. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Celtics before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies two summers ago. He was then traded to Washington at the deadline this past season.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has struggled to stay healthy since leaving Boston but represents great value for the Lakers after being bought out. They will give him their bi-annual exception with appears to include a player option.

In order for this deal to be possible, they will need to waive Shake Milton to open up the cap space. If Smart is getting the full bi-annual exception then they may need to make one more move to clear up more space, such as waiving Jordan Goodwin or making a trade.

Regardless, the Lakers wound up doing well this offseason bringing in both Smart and Ayton off of buyouts without giving up any assets.

Smart is coming off a season in which he played just 34 games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, but at 31 years of age, the hope is that he still has a lot left in the tank if healthy.

Lakers also sign Jake LaRavia to two-year contract

The Lakers needed to find a wing to help replace Dorian Finney-Smith and wasted no time finding one as their first signing of the offseason was former Sacramento Kings wing Jake LaRavia. The 23-year-old, who shares an agent with Austin Reaves, landed a two-year, $12 million contract with L.A.

It’s clear that youth will be a priority for the Lakers moving forward, and LaRavia is a nice addition at that price.

