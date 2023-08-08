Lakers Highlights: Austin Reaves Shines In First Half Of Team USA Debut

The Team USA roster that will participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a younger squad full of hungry players making their debut on an international level. Among that group is Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is eager to show his performance down the stretch last season was no fluke.

And in the team’s first scrimmage, he did just that as he scored all nine of his points in the first half to go along with four rebounds and four assists in Team USA’s 117-74 victory over Puerto Rico. Team USA dominated the second half, outscoring Puerto Rico 67-31, which included a 20-0 run between the third and fourth quarters.

Reaves received a big ovation upon checking in for the first time late in the first quarter as Lakers fans were all over the crowd in Las Vegas, including some family members who were in the front row. It didn’t take long for Reaves to give them something to cheer about as he knocked down a corner 3-pointer immediately after entering the game, hitting the Lakers’ signature ‘freeze’ pose afterwards.

Reaves would follow that up with a couple of impressive stepback jumpers, one coming near the free throw line after a nice behind-the-back move and the other on a baseline drive leading to a fadeaway. Reaves’ last bucket came after attacking a closeout, driving baseline and finishing with a beautiful finger roll. While he didn’t score in the second half, Reaves had some great defensive moments, harassing the guards of Puerto Rico and making things very difficult as Team USA pulled away.

The Lakers guard played 19 minutes overall, tied for the second-most off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr with the Brooklyn Nets’ Cameron Johnson, who had a team-high 15 points while Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers played 21 minutes off the bench, finishing seven points and 12 assists.

It was a balanced effort overall for Team USA, who saw all five starters reach double-figures led by 15 points from Anthony Edwards. Former Lakers wing Brandon Ingram added 11 points and was the only player to hit multiple 3-pointers while Jalen Brunson finished with 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Mikal Bridges finished with 14 points and three steals while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points and two blocks.

But for Reaves, whom Steve Kerr has described as a ‘connector’ on this Team USA roster, it was a solid debut in which he showed all the ways he can help contribute to this team as they head towards the FIBA World Cup.

Next up for Team USA

After a nice first showing in Las Vegas, Reaves and Team USA will now head to Spain for a pair of scrimmages, first against Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Aug. 12 before taking on FIBA’s top-ranked team in Spain on Aug. 13.

